Second Century Ventures Selects Inaugural Commercial Accelerator Class

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, announced its first REACH Commercial Class today. REACH is a growth technology accelerator program helping launch companies into the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries. The newest track, REACH Commercial, focuses on accelerating innovative solutions for all aspects of the commercial real estate marketplace. The inaugural REACH Commercial class offers innovation in multifamily housing, vacation rental, lending, listing, smart office planning and transaction management.

"REACH Commercial will leverage an exceptional network of real estate industry professionals, strategic partners, investors and mentors to increase the depth of the commercial real estate field and further advance our mission to keep Realtors® at the forefront of the industry," said Bob Goldberg, CEO of the National Association of Realtors® and President of Second Century Ventures. "We are thrilled to welcome this dynamic group of entrepreneurs revolutionizing the commercial real estate marketplace."

The companies chosen for the 2019 REACH Commercial class are:

Biproxi: End-to-end transaction platform for commercial real estate practitioners;

Coeo: Open data CRE platform that matches brokers and users to their ideal space in seconds;

CRE Simple: Integrated commercial real estate lending platform delivering transparency, speed and certainty;

LulaFit: Luxury amenity management firm for Class A+ multifamily and commercial office spaces;

Trove: Boutique vacation rental service delivering exceptional consumer experiences and maximum value for property owners;

Boutique vacation rental service delivering exceptional consumer experiences and maximum value for property owners; Twofold: Smart, zero footprint furniture and structures for home and office space optimization.

"REACH Commercial is uniquely positioned to help launch and accelerate the most promising new technology companies focused on delivering innovation at all levels of the commercial real estate eco-system," said Tyler Thompson, Managing Partner of Second Century Ventures. "The 2019 REACH Commercial class is a remarkable lineup of solutions benefiting property investors, sellers and practitioners alike."

REACH Commercial will offer its 2019 class a robust curriculum including mentorship, education, a curated insight panel, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. Those chosen for the program have demonstrated solid business models, executable business plans and significant potential to influence our nation's economy.

"We have selected six companies for the first REACH Commercial class that are already well on their way to being the market leaders in their spaces. They are changing how we buy and lease properties, live and work in them, and are providing end-to-end industry changing platforms," said Bob Gillespie, Executive Director, REACH Commercial. "We have an outstanding 2019 class and look forward to helping them achieve exponential growth."

REACH is a unique real estate technology accelerator created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by the National Association of Realtors®, which leverages the association's more than 1.3 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH Accelerator program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world's largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Information about NAR is available at www.nar.realtor . This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom in the "About NAR" tab.

