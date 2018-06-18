Second City Works Wins Gold & Silver in 39th Annual Telly Awards

Second City Works' Adobe video series took home a Gold Telly. Second City Works latest collaboration with Adobe produced a video series that will be used as CDW marketing material to promote the new features of Adobe Stock and Adobe Stock in Microsoft PowerPoint. CDW is Adobe's largest partner in the world. The video, titled "Susan James," was announced as a Gold Telly award winner and among the top 3 finalists for the Telly Non-Broadcast Direct Marketing category. The video highlights the innovative and newest features of Adobe Stock, which provides users access to high quality and inspiring images from Adobe Stock contributors.

Second City Creative Team credits include:

Director: Jeff Hadick

Talent Director: Anneliese Toft

Producer: Taylor Witten and Mike Foster

Written by: Tyler Dean Kempf & Christy Bonstell

Client: Matt VanderZee, Adobe Director DMe GTM



Cast: Kimberly Michelle Vaughn, Tim Chidester

Background talent provided by Shirley Hamilton Talent



Hampton by Hilton Facebook Live event, "The Real Travel Comedy Hour-ish"

Silver Telly Award



Second City Works collaborated with Hampton by Hilton/rbb Communications on an event that was live-streamed via Facebook to reach Hampton's diverse audience with humor to tell the Real Travel campaign story in an engaging new way. Filmed on location at Hampton Inn by Hilton Chicago Downtown West Loop Hotel, the "Real Travel Comedy Hour-ish" consisted of scripted material and improv games, with actual suggestions being generated directly from Facebook viewers and allowing for real-time interaction with Hampton's consumers. The Facebook Live event earned a silver Telly award and remains an excellent illustration for how improv can be leveraged through social media to engage directly with a brand's audience.



Second City Creative Team credits include:

Director: Pat McKenna

Producers: Nicole Bishop and Mike Foster

Written by: Ed Furman



Client: Hampton by Hilton and rbb Communications

Cast: Sayjal Joshi, Jesse Case, Terrence Carey, Nicole Hastings, Adam Schreck, Rich Alfonso

About SCW:

Second City Works (SCW) is the B2B arm of the world-renowned theater, The Second City. Powered by an iconic legacy and a vast investment in scientific clinical research, SCW brings award-winning improvisation, comedy and audience-driven techniques to every type of business. To date, SCW has worked with over 600 Fortune 1000 companies around the world, delivering high-energy experiential learning, live events, workshops, and custom digital content to organizations seeking a more empowered, creative, and collaborative business culture.

