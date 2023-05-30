Second cohort of School of Restorative Arts students set to graduate from North Park University

News provided by

North Park University

30 May, 2023, 12:15 ET

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton will address graduates of North Park University's second cohort of School of Restorative Arts (SRA) students at a ceremony at Stateville Correctional Center May 31, 2023.

The group of 24 men and women will receive Master of Arts degrees in either Restorative Justice Ministries or Christian Ministries as part of North Park's unique SRA program, in which free and incarcerated students study and work together toward the four-year degree.

This year's graduates include male inmates from Stateville and one female inmate housed at Logan Correctional Center. Although the ceremony is closed to the general public, it will be recorded and aired at a later date, and the graduates are each allowed to invite three family members.

After opening remarks from North Park leaders, including Dean of North Park Seminary Dennis R. Edwards and North Park President Mary K. Surridge, Lt. Gov. Stratton will deliver the commencement address.

SRA's curriculum is designed to prepare students for ministries in contexts susceptible to violence and includes courses in trauma, race relations, nonviolent communication, conflict transformation, restorative practices, and transformative justice, in addition to Bible, theology, and history courses.

Classes are taught by North Park Seminary professors.

Last year's commencement of the first cohort of SRA graduates featured rousing gospel music and participation from the graduates' families. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx delivered the commencement address.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY 
North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st Century America.

SOURCE North Park University

