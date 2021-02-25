Second cohort of Uzbek students earn places at UWC's global schools - ERIELL Group and Enter Engineering continue their support of a program for gifted Uzbek students to widen horizons and study abroad

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERIELL Group ("ERIELL"), an international oilfield services group and Enter Engineering ("Enter"), one of the largest EPC contractors in Uzbekistan are pleased to announce a second cohort of Uzbek students has successfully gained places at United World Colleges ("UWC") schools, due to organisational and financial support from both companies.

The UWC National Committee of Uzbekistan ("UWC Uzbekistan") enables gifted Uzbek students to widen their horizons and study in UWC schools globally. The program is financially and operationally supported by both ERIELL and Enter and led by Nigora Ibadova - Advisor to the Chairman of ERIELL and Enter and the chairman of the national committee of UWC Uzbekistan.

After a rigorous, multi-phase process of selection overseen by UWC Uzbekistan with the ongoing support of ERIELL and Enter, 3 Uzbek students among 182 applicants, have successfully earned places at:

UWC Dilijan ( Armenia ) - 2 students

UWC Li Po Chun ( Hong Kong ) - 1 student

The three students follow in the footsteps of the inaugural cohort of eight Uzbek students, four of whom began their education at UWC schools in Italy, India, Hong Kong, and Great Britain, in September 2020 with the remaining four deferring their studies for next year.

Bakhtiyor Fazylov, Chairman of ERIELL Group and Enter Engineering, said:

"I congratulate the three students who have secured the brilliant opportunity to study at UWC schools in Armenia and Hong Kong. I have no doubt they will be excellent representatives of Uzbekistan.

"Uzbekistan is demographically the youngest country in Eurasia. Our companies ERIELL and Enter strongly support Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's policies focusing on the education and on new opportunities for the young, along with his recommendation that 2021 be declared the 'Year of Supporting Youth and Strengthening the Health of the Population'."

Founded in 1962, UWC's network now has 10,786 students from over 160 countries in their 18 schools on four continents. UWC schools complement the high academic standards of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, which UWC helped develop, by prioritising experiential learning, community service and outdoor activities.

UWC's President is HM Queen Noor of Jordan. Its alumni include Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and recently appointed Finance Minister of Canada and Jostein Solheim, former CEO of Ben & Jerry's.

Notes to Editors

About Enter Engineering

Enter Engineering is a market leader in industrial construction in Uzbekistan with a global headcount of over 24,500 employees;

with a global headcount of over 24,500 employees; Founded in 2012, Enter Engineering has been in the market of industrial construction for about nine years and implemented significant projects of various complexity in midstream and downstream stages;

The Group has performed complex gas field developments, which include construction of energy, infrastructure, and civil facilities; and

The majority of EPC projects, production bases and the primary offices of Enter Engineering are in Uzbekistan and Russia . The company also has representative offices in Singapore , the UAE, China , South Korea , and the Czech Republic

About ERIELL Group

Founded in 2004, ERIELL is an international oilfield services group providing construction and overhaul services for wells to large oil and gas companies in Central Asia , the Russian Federation and Middle East

, the and ERIELL successfully collaborates with leading Russian and international companies such as Rosneft, NOVATEK, Gazprom Neft, LUKOIL, Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom International, Petronas, CNPC, MOLGROUP and others

