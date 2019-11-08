Second Consecutive HIRE Vets Award for Novetta

The only federal-level award of its kind, the HIRE Vets Medallion Award program recognizes organizations that demonstrate a commitment to hiring veterans and helping them develop meaningful, long-term careers. In announcing the award, Ms. Gates said "We are extremely proud that with over 1,000 employees our company is 40% veterans and that our efforts to support our veteran staff continue to be recognized."

One of several veteran-focused programs at Novetta, NovettaVets exemplifies the criteria for receiving the HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award. NovettaVets supports veteran staff as they transition from the military to the civilian workplace, provides mentorship and leadership coaching via dedicated human resources personnel, raises internal awareness of veteran concerns, and raises funds to support veteran charities. At this year's NovettaVets Summit, the company raised $5,000 for Stop Soldier Suicide .

To learn more about the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, visit hirevets.gov . The complete list of award recipients can be found at hirevets.gov/awardees .

About Novetta

Novetta specializes in advanced analytics solutions that extract clarity from complex data, delivering actionable intelligence at speed and scale to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta has pioneered disruptive technologies in data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, media analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1,000 employees across the U.S.

SOURCE Novetta

Related Links

http://www.novetta.com

