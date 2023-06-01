Second DFW PickUp USA Basketball Gym Opening in Roanoke, TX

The Nation's Largest Basketball Gym Chain Coming to the Fort Worth Area

ROANOKE, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness – www.pickupusafitness.com – headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, announced today the opening of their newest location in Roanoke, TX. This will be the second PickUp USA location in DFW, along with their gym in Coppell.

PickUp USA gyms offer basketball-focused services for youth and adults. Their youth services include private basketball training, group basketball skills training, and youth basketball development leagues. For adults, PickUp USA offers full weight rooms as well as PickUp basketball with referees.

Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, the company is now the largest and fastest-growing basketball gym chain in the country.

The new PickUp USA in Roanoke is described as a showcase location for the brand with three full basketball courts and a state-of-the-art fitness room.

Jarrod Green is the owner of the new PickUp USA, and has been involved with basketball for over a decade. "I've always had a love for basketball," says Green. "My kids play, and I've been coaching AAU for 13 years."

Green sees a substantial demand for his gym's services. "The Fort Worth market is heavy into youth development," says Green, "and in a 20-mile radius there are probably only three or four gyms that can even offer a court. Basketball brings people together and it teaches kids discipline. I'm really excited to open up."

In the early years of the company, PickUp USA catered exclusively to adults with a single service offering of PickUp basketball with referees. The brand became known as a premier destination for PickUp basketball.

As the company grew, they started offering youth services focused on basketball development. PickUp USA's youth basketball development leagues are now widely considered the most comprehensive program of their kind in the country. "We've worked for years to get our youth programming on the same level as our adult programming," says Paolo Ontalan, PickUp USA's Vice President of Operations. "We'll always refine and improve our services, but we feel confident we are delivering an A+ youth development league in the communities we serve."

The new Roanoke PickUp USA started pre-selling memberships earlier this month and is set to open in the early Summer. More information on PickUp USA Roanoke can be found at www.pickupusafitness.com.

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness