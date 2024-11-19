Second E. coli Lawsuit Filed Against Andre's Banquets & Catering by Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A second E. coli lawsuit was filed today against Andre's Banquets & Catering. The E. coli lawsuit was filed by record-breaking food poisoning lawyer Jory Lange and prominent St. Louis personal injury attorney Erica Slater of The Simon Law Firm, P.C.

The E. coli Outbreak

94 people have been sickened with E. coli food poisoning and 12 people have been hospitalized. The 94 people ate at 4 separate events. Andre's Banquets & Catering catered each of the 4 events, according to the St. Louis County Health Department.

Many of those who got E. coli food poisoning are Rockwood Summit High School students or parents who were attending an end-of-the-season band banquet.

"The scary thing about this E. coli outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe. You can't taste, smell, or see E. coli. Food that is contaminated with E. coli may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that caterers who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said E. coli lawyer Jory Lange.

"More E. coli lawsuits are likely to follow."

Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading food poisoning lawyers. Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at a restaurant. The $10 million settlement is believed to be the largest Shigella settlement in US history on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

Jory Lange has represented scores of food poisoning victims in E. coli outbreaks across the United States and represents over 335 people who contracted Shigella food poisoning in the LongHorn Steakhouse Shigella outbreak in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Prominent St. Louis Personal Injury Lawyer

Erica Slater with The Simon Law Firm, P.C. is one of St. Louis's leading personal injury lawyers. She considers the rapport she is able to build with her clients to be one of her greatest strengths and among the most important aspects of building a successful case. Erica is a trial attorney who works with families who are victims of reckless conduct, including medical malpractice, product liability, and wrongful death.

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products. When restaurants cause E. coli outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you or someone you love has been infected with E. coli by food you ate from Andre's Banquets and Catering at one of these two events and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading E. coli attorneys, successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella.

Erica Slater with The Simon Law Firm, P.C. is one of St. Louis's leading personal injury lawyers. The Simon Law Firm, P.C. has been named one of the "winningest firms" in the U.S. by The National Law Journal.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm