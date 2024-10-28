Second Edition of Addiction Private Practice Launches with Foreword by Dr. John W. Herdman and Post-COVID Strategies

Revised second edition offers expanded content, telehealth insights, and companion website for addiction professionals

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-awaited second edition of Addiction Private Practice: The Definitive Guide for Addiction Counselors and Therapists is released today, providing invaluable guidance and resources for addiction counselors, professionals and behavioral health therapists navigating the challenges of the post-COVID era.

Addiction Private Practice: The Definitive Guide for Addiction Counselors & Therapists Michael O'Brien, CADC II, NCAC I, Author

"This revised edition comes at a pivotal moment," said Michael O'Brien, author of the book. "The field of mental health has undergone significant changes in recent years, and this book addresses those changes head-on, ensuring that professionals are equipped to thrive in the current climate."

What's New in the Updated Version?

Foreword by John W. Herdman, Ph.D.

The new edition features a foreword by John W. Herdman, Ph.D., author of Global Criteria: The 12 Core Functions of the Substance Abuse Counselor. Dr. Herdman's unparalleled contributions to the industry add significant value to the book, making it especially beneficial for professionals in addiction counseling.

Revised Content for a Post-COVID-19 World

The content has been updated to reflect the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in the sector, including changing client expectations and new regulatory obligations. This ensures readers are prepared to succeed in today's evolving landscape.

A New Era in Telehealth

Acknowledging the rise of telemedicine since the pandemic, a comprehensive chapter is dedicated to integrating telehealth into practice. Professionals will learn how to ethically and effectively incorporate telehealth services to expand their client base while maintaining high standards of care.

Expanded Content Throughout

Each chapter has been meticulously reviewed and enhanced, offering even more practical tips, techniques, and resources. Whether you're just starting or looking to advance your career, this edition provides the most thorough guidance available.

Launch of the Companion Website

In conjunction with the book, the companion website https://www.addictionprivatepractice.com is now live. The site serves as a go-to resource for all the forms, software, documents, tools, and procedures mentioned in the book. Additional exclusive features are included to assist professionals on their journey to building a successful, ethical, and effective addiction private practice.

Exclusive Offers

To celebrate the launch, print and Kindle copies of the book are available at a special, limited-time price of $9.99. For those with Kindle Unlimited, the new, updated version is available to read for free.

Don't Miss This Opportunity

"Addiction Private Practice, Second Edition, is more than just a book; it's a roadmap for success in the dynamic world of addiction private practice," added Michael O'Brien. "I'm excited to share this comprehensive guide with fellow professionals."

About the Author

Michael O'Brien is a seasoned addiction counselor and executive with over 18 years of experience in the field. Committed to advancing the profession, he provides resources and guidance to help other professionals succeed in private practice.

Contact Information

For more information, please contact:

Michael O'Brien

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 725-222-9128

Website: https://www.addictionprivatepractice.com

Book: https://amzn.to/4fDUKfV

