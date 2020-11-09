Second Edition of The Complete Family Office Handbook Released Today by Wiley; Authored by Tamarind Partners' Founder Kirby Rosplock

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wiley released the second edition of The Complete Family Office Handbook / A Guide for Affluent Families and the Advisors Who Serve Them (ISBN-13: 978-1119694007), six years since the release of the original, First Edition. Authored by Kirby Rosplock, PhD, the book is now available for purchase from Wiley and many other book retailers.

Providing the most comprehensive, current research, practical guidance, and approaches from leading family offices from around the world, the Second Edition features insights including:

Setting up, structuring, and advising family offices

Current compliance, fiduciary and risk management practices for family offices

Forward-thinking investment management, estate planning, and private trust company considerations

Fresh insights on philanthropy, legacy, and impact investing

Best practices for family wealth education and preparing next generation owners

New applications for family governance, strategic planning, and succession

Approaches to setting up, managing, and administering a private trust company

Rosplock, who collaborated with experts in disciplines such as tax, legal, compliance, operations, IT, governance, private trust companies, entrepreneurship and family banks, updated more than 80% of the content in the Second Edition to reflect current and emerging trends and new issues that may impact families and family offices into the future.

The Second Edition of the book has received world-wide praise from industry leaders who describe it as:

"A true gift to our family wealth community," Thomas R. Livergood , Founder & CEO, The Family Wealth Alliance and Bespoke Advocate

, Founder & CEO, The Family Wealth Alliance and Bespoke Advocate "Essential reading. The book is a timeless guide that provides families and their advisors comprehensive and practical knowledge to help navigate the landscape of complexity of today's family office," Linda Bourn , National Director, Family Enterprise Risk Practice, Alliant Private Client

National Director, Family Enterprise Risk Practice, Alliant Private Client "A must read that offers new and extremely relevant content and case studies, resources, best practices and industry trends that provides families and family offices with the insights and tools they need to move forward with confidence. I highly recommend this comprehensive guide to anyone that is operating or contemplating the formation of a family office!" Steve Prostano, Partner, PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and Founder, The UHNW Institute

Kirby Rosplock, PhD, is the founder of Tamarind Partners, Inc., a world-class family office consultancy and founder and Chief Learning Officer of Tamarind Learning, a comprehensive, virtual learning platform for family offices, advisors, and the families they serve. To learn more, visit TamarindPartners.com and TamarindLearning.com .

