Second Edition of 'The Next CMO' Provides a Practical Guide to Operational Marketing Excellence for the New Generation of Marketing Leaders

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing profession changed more in the last 18 months than it had in the previous 18 years. The rapid evolution of the marketing profession and the need for even more agile marketing drove the thinking behind the second edition of a new book aimed at providing chief marketing officers (CMOs) and aspiring marketing leaders with practical guidance to operationalize marketing strategies.

Building on the success of the first edition, the second edition of "The Next CMO – A Guide to Operational Marketing Excellence" provides a guide for creating winning marketing plans, executing against strategies, optimizing budget, and measuring true business value. Peter Mahoney, Scott Todaro and Dan Faulkner provide insights to help CMOs become effective leaders and change agents and have a strong strategic voice at the executive table.

The book provides contemporary models, practical approaches and templates to help readers structure their own marketing strategy, along with using a best-practices approach to achieve success.

The second edition includes many updates and several new chapters focusing on marketing strategy, best practices for presenting marketing results to the CEO, and exclusive data generated from the Operational Marketing Index on the current state of marketing operations. There also are new content and diagrams to help marketers select their marketing planning approach.

This new edition of the book has inspired the The Next CMO Community, a group of like-minded marketers focused on improving marketing strategies and the overall operations of their teams.

"The world is rapidly changing and so is the marketing profession," Mahoney said. "This latest edition of "The Next CMO" builds on a strong foundation and adds timely and practical insights designed to help current and future CMOs deliver even better business outcomes from their marketing investments."

For a complimentary copy of the book, visit: https://info.plannuh.com/the-next-cmo-a-guide-to-operational-marketing-excellence-v2

By Peter Mahoney, Scott Todaro and Dan Faulkner

Soft Cover ISBN : 9781665711395

Hard Cover ISBN : 9781665711388

Available for purchase on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble September 21, 2021

Here's what readers are saying about the book:

"I have so much respect for the whole Plannuh team. There is no set operating system for modern marketers today. What Peter, Scott and Dan have done is finally provide some long- sought-after answers to those marketing FAQs. They've managed to blend the operational side of marketing with the creative side to help you build a brand that is in service of revenue, not working against your business objectives. This book will give you the insights, templates, models, etc. that you need to implement a strategy that works for you and your business, no one else's."- Dave Gerhardt, Chief Brand Officer, Drift

"What does it take to be a great CMO? Vision and creativity are important, but "operational marketing" is essential if you're going to make your vision a reality. Perhaps the most important job of a CMO is to orchestrate all the parts of their team to do the only thing CEOs really care about: deliver results! This book provides the recipe for modern CMOs to be successful." - Eric Schurr, Former 4-time CMO (Rational Software, Carbon Black)

About the Authors

Peter Mahoney is the founder and CEO of Plannuh, a venture-backed software company providing the first AI-driven platform to automate marketing leadership. Before founding Plannuh, Mahoney spent more than 30 years as a marketing and product executive, with experience as a CMO for startups through multi-billion-dollar public companies, including AI leader Nuance Communications. He also is an active board member, angel investor, advisor, sought-after public speaker, and the host of The Next CMO Podcast.

Scott Todaro has devoted his 28-year professional career to perfecting the marketing craft. As CMO and co-founder of Plannuh, Todaro is committed to improving the marketing profession by creating a software platform to help marketers optimize their strategies, plans and budgets. He has held marketing leadership positions with seven companies, four resulting in successful exits, and has managed hundreds of marketing professionals. Additionally, Todaro was an adjunct professor for four years at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, teaching marketing strategy to MBA students.

Dan Faulkner is the CTO of Plannuh, where he is responsible for the technical strategy and delivery of the world's first AI-powered marketing management platform. He has 25 years of high-tech experience, spanning research and development, product management, strategy, and general management. Faulkner also has deep international experience, having led businesses in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

About Plannuh

Marketers looking to prove and improve the business value of their marketing, use Plannuh, the first cloud-based Marketing Leadership Platform, to quickly and easily create winning plans, maximize budget impact, and measure the true performance. Unlike disconnected, static spreadsheets and disparate tactical marketing systems, only Plannuh offers a unified, collaborative platform that delivers AI-driven process automation for achieving agility, efficiency, and industry-leading marketing performance. Visit Plannuh to learn more.

