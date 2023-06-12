Second Front announces availability of Game Warden Builder Beta

Full-Featured Gitlab-based Development Environment

ARLINGTON, Va., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems®, a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to the government, announces the launch of Game Warden® Builder beta program, the public testing phase of Second Front's toolkit for building secure, compliant applications from Day 1, based on US Department of Defense (DoD) standards.

With Game Warden Builder, commercial SaaS companies can code to DoD standards at multiple security Impact Levels (IL), shortening the product delivery time to DoD customers from years to weeks. Companies interested in trying Game Warden Builder Beta should sign up here: https://www.secondfront.com/game-warden/builder.

"DoD Security and compliance should not be an afterthought," said Enrique Oti, Chief Technology Officer of Second Front Systems. "With the right tools and processes, customers can be compliant with DoD standards from the outset, and this will also help make their products more secure in the commercial environment as well."

Game Warden Builder is built on top of GitLab, an industry-leading platform that helps development teams work efficiently on the same software project. By combining the capabilities of GitLab with Game Warden's robust security controls and adherence to DoD standards, Game Warden Builder provides development teams with a centralized location to host and manage their code, and track changes made by team members, all while working simultaneously on the same software project, unlocking new levels of collaboration and efficiency. The product also includes Mattermost for chat, Harbor as the container registry, GitLab Pages for documentation, and a variety of static analysis, software composition analysis, and container scanning tools.

Sign up for Game Warden Builder Beta here: https://www.secondfront.com/game-warden/builder

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

SOURCE Second Front Systems

