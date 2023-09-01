Second Front Systems® Appoints Lathan Turner to EVP of Global Public Sector

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems, a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, is proud to announce the appointment of Lathan Turner as Executive Vice President of Global Public Sector. As the EVP of Global Public Sector, Lathan will oversee the management of Second Front Systems' US and international government-focused business unit.

With an exceptional career spanning over 22 years, Lathan brings a wealth of leadership experience in both military and business domains. From spearheading the research, development and acquisition of advanced reconnaissance systems within the U.S. Air National Guard and the National Reconnaissance Office, to driving cloud adoption and strategic sales execution at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Lathan's leadership abilities have proven to be an invaluable asset.

This development comes as Second Front moves to expand its reach to the international public sector community including U.S. partners across AUKUS and NATO. Lathan will leverage his expertise to optimize Second Front's global public sector go-to-market strategy, guide revenue growth, cultivate strategic partnerships, and ensure Game Warden® aligns with the distinct requirements of different public sector markets.

"We are excited to welcome Lathan Turner to lead Global Public Sector," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems. "His deep understanding of complex government environments and his extensive experience in the public and private sectors uniquely position him to guide our global public sector initiatives."

As the continuous availability of updated modern software becomes increasingly critical for the U.S. and its foreign allies, having access to real world mission data in secure environments that users can evaluate, collaborate on, and analyze is critical to maximizing national security. That is why Second Front is dedicated to expanding the reach of Game Warden, its secure government-accredited DevSecOps platform and cloud hosting environment, to make advanced modern software available to the U.S. and its foreign allies and partners.

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

