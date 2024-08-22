Second Front Systems Expands Leadership Team To Bolster Technological Capabilities

Appointment of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) underscores dedication to developing pioneering technology to support global security

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced that Josh Bosquez has joined 2F as CTO, effective immediately. Josh succeeds Enrique Oti, who will now be 2F's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Additionally, Jason Weiss, who previously served as the Chief Software Officer at the Department of Defense, has joined 2F as CTO-Public Sector.

Josh will lead 2F's engineering department, driving the expansion of 2F's product suite capabilities and managing increasingly complex applications across national security. He will also partner closely with the security, product, and growth teams to ensure engineering resources are driving business and mission outcomes. Jason joins the company's global public sector team to drive pivotal technical and mission-focused engagement with key public sector stakeholders in US and allied nations.

"Josh and Jason's arrival help to scale Second Front's mission impact and our ongoing commitment to accelerating the most advanced technology solutions," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of 2F. "We have assembled an all-star team here at 2F and the addition of these appointments adds two tremendous leaders to continue driving change across national security and technology markets."

Josh brings over two decades of experience developing innovative technology in the information technology and cybersecurity sectors. He most recently served as CTO at Eventus, a global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, where he managed the product and engineering teams to deliver cloud-native innovative solutions. Josh was also CTO at Armor Cloud Security, a cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider, leading its engineering, product, security, and compliance organizations.

"Second Front is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technology for mission-driven outcomes in large part due to Enrique's incredible work and stewardship," said Bosquez. "I'm thrilled to build on this foundation alongside such dynamic and driven colleagues as we look to contribute to the national security of the United States and its allies at this important geopolitical moment."

In his new role as CSO, Enrique will focus on strategic initiatives in both commercial and public sector markets. He will identify opportunities to deliver value across new markets, product features, customer missions, and partnerships, with a strong emphasis on 2F's international expansion, including leading the UK office.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

