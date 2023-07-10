Second Front Systems' Game Warden Platform Selected by AFWERX Prime

Second Front Systems

10 Jul, 2023, 09:13 ET

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AFWERX Prime, has awarded a contract to Second Front Systems® for their Game Warden® platform to support the development, integration, and deployment of software solutions for autonomous and disconnected operations.

AFWERX Prime will work to accelerate the U.S. Air Force's capabilities across autonomous systems in areas such as communications, navigation, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and more.

"We couldn't be more excited to be involved in such a transformative program at its inception," said Tyler Sweatt, Chief Revenue Officer at Second Front Systems. "This program has the opportunity to transform operational capabilities in edge and disconnected environments, which are absolutely vital for tomorrow's fight."

Autonomous systems are rapidly maturing and increasingly being adopted for various DoD functions. In order to support the rapid and scalable development of software for autonomous systems, there needs to be a streamlined and repeatable process for vetting and fielding such applications.

Second Front will work with teammates and Air Force leaders to accelerate abilities to build, secure, and rapidly deploy software to the edge leveraging the Game Warden platform. AFWERX Prime supports the expansion of Game Warden into additional production environments, and will support additional technical integrations with edge capabilities including, but not limited to, drones and other autonomous systems.

"The establishment of the initiative will help to accelerate development of critical capabilities across the warfighting spectrum," said Donald 'Chee' Gansberger, Software Director at AFWERX. "Working with partners like Second Front will speed the delivery of the integrated and interoperable development, testing and, ultimately, deployment of improved autonomous capabilities for warfighters."

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

About Air Force Research Laboratory

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology.  Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

