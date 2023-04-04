Second Front Systems Joins the AWS Global Security and Compliance Acceleration Program

ARLINGTON, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems , a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, announces they've joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Security and Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) program, formerly known as ATO on AWS . The GSCA program helps customers meet their authorization needs, whether it be architecting, configuring, deploying, or integrating tools and controls across a variety of U.S. and global security compliance frameworks, including FISMA, NIST RMF, SOC, ISO, HIPAA, etc.

"Second Front looks forward to the added value we will provide to companies working with AWS through the GSCA program," said Enrique Oti , CTO of Second Front. "GSCA and the Game Warden ® platform will help Second Front support the delivery of SaaS solutions for defense customers by providing modern development and security methodologies. This includes DevSecOps, inherited security, and containerized applications."

GSCA program partners support the end to end authorization process for customers, including architecture, configuration, deployment, and integration of tools and controls. With a focus on meeting the security and privacy requirements of various sectors such as national security, healthcare, and finance, the GSCA program supports workloads for government organizations globally.

Joining the GSCA program helps AWS Partners gain recognition as vetted providers for specific security frameworks and/or multiple frameworks based on their demonstrated experience helping customers meet security authorizations like Risk Management Framework (RMF) for DoD agencies.

The GSCA program provides access to AWS security strategists and solution architects, who offer one-on-one guidance through the planning and authorization stages. Second Front Systems also provides customers access to the 24/7 Game Warden Customer Success team. The Game Warden platform simplifies the workload further by handling the implementation of AWS templates and tooling for SaaS companies.

With GSCA, Game Warden customers using AWS can accelerate their authorization within the DoD RMF process. The Game Warden platform is authorized by a DoD component to host partners within their customer authorization boundary for DoD workloads. The Game Warden platform provides a secure environment to build, deploy, update, and continuously monitor containerized SaaS applications that run in their PaaS AWS customer account. Through the Game Warden platform, commercial SaaS companies can inherit security controls and achieve an authorization faster and cheaper than through traditional pathways. This also builds on 2F's recent rollout of the 2F Partner Program , an initiative designed to empower meaningful collaboration for accelerated delivery and adoption of emerging national security technologies.

"I'm pleased to see Second Front Systems as part of the Global Security and Compliance Acceleration Program," said Dan Wilbricht, General Manager of Public Sector at Devo. "As an AWS Security Competency Partner ourselves, this gives us even more confidence in working with Second Front Systems and AWS, and makes our relationship even stronger."

To learn more, visit the Game Warden on AWS GovCloud page: https://www.secondfront.com/solutions/aws-govcloud .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially proven, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers — ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups — and government agencies trust Second Front's Game Warden® DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

SOURCE Second Front Systems