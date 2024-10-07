Second Front Systems Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the U.S. Federal Government

Second Front's Game Warden DevSecOps platform is now available to U.S. government customers in ICMP

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on enabling the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced that it listed 2F's Game Warden platform in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

"Making Game Warden available in ICMP will open the door for the U.S. government to more easily leverage the platform on classified networks," said TJ Rowe, CRO of Second Front Systems. "Together, we can deliver our innovative solutions faster and more effectively to help the U.S. government access mission-critical technology."

2F's Game Warden allows rapid onboarding, hosting, and deployment of critical technology to the United States and its allies to support global security missions. The platform is fully accredited up to Top Secret within the U.S. Department of Defense and is FedRamp® High In-Process.

"ICMP allows a critical market to more easily adopt and benefit from Game Warden," said Mamie Cruse, VP of Partnerships at Second Front Systems. "This marketplace streamlines the government's ability to access a wide array of innovative software, and Second Front continues to be at the forefront of advancing pioneering technology to the places where it matters most."

This comes on the heels of 2F's Series C funding round , where the company raised $70M to further support market expansion by delivering emerging technology and software tools for global security missions.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® High In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

SOURCE Second Front Systems