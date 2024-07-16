Second Front Systems Named a Top National Security Organization by Silicon Valley Defense Group

Public-benefit software company rises over 50 spots in SVDG's second annual NATSEC100 Report, showcasing its commitment to national security innovation

WILMINGTON, Del., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced its placement as number 28 on Silicon Valley Defense Group's (SVDG) second annual NATSEC100 , sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, a ranking of top national security-focused venture-funded and dual-use startups.

The company rose 56 spots since last year's ranking, the second highest jump by a company year over year, reflecting its steadfast commitment to improving national security through its innovative applications, including Game Warden - the first of its kind DevSecOps platform delivering commercial SaaS to the government with built-in accreditation.

"Second Front Systems' leap in the NATSEC100 ranking is a testament to our commitment of equipping the U.S. government with cutting-edge commercial technology," said Tyler Sweatt, 2F's CEO. "We are excited to see our software delivery platform acknowledged for its ability to streamline the deployment of critical tools and programs as we look to raise the bar for emerging tech readiness."

By leveraging the entrepreneurial spirit and private capital markets of the U.S., SVDG aims to address the need for more clarity around this demand and foster important dialogue with its annual NATSEC100 report. The comprehensive list outlines new, cutting-edge technologies and companies that can be leveraged to improve national security buyers, ultimately serving as a crucial resource in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical and economic landscape.

"The NATSEC100 report provides a data-driven snapshot of the national security ecosystem, highlighting key enablers in the defense space," added Sweatt. "It is a vital resource for understanding how private companies can do their part to improve national security and we are honored to be selected."

The continued climb by Second Front reflects its focus on accelerating the delivery of emerging commercial technologies to U.S. and Allied warfighters as well as recognizes the company's recent successes, including expanding its executive team , achieving FedRAMP® In-Process , and deploying its first customer to DoD Impact Level 6 .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.

