Second Front Systems Raises $70 Million in Series C Funding Led by Salesforce Ventures

Company to expand capabilities and accelerate delivery of emerging technology and software tools in support of global security and commercial missions

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on enabling the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced the close of its $70 million Series C funding round. The round was led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from new investors, Battery Ventures, and existing investors, NEA, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Artis Ventures.

"Since Second Front's beginning, our guiding vision has been to make it easier for commercial technologies to contribute to global security," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems. "This mission still rings true to this day. Our team has proven that we can help remove barriers between commercial software companies and the U.S. government and its allies—to ensure that dollars go further and better capabilities get to mission owners faster. To ensure the best technologies support the most critical customers, we are excited to deepen our partnerships with U.S. and allied governments to power software for the free world."

2F has an integral role in enhancing the U.S. government's technological agility, particularly within the Pentagon and DoD, and has recently ramped up its international expansion, highlighted by its partnership with NATO . 2F's Game Warden deploys commercial and government solutions to classified, air gapped, regulated, and government environments around the world. Game Warden is trusted by leading organizations including Microsoft , Amazon Web Services , Learn to Win , and DEFCON AI . This funding round follows 2F's recent ranking of #28 on the Silicon Valley Defense Groups' NATSEC100, where 2F accomplished the second highest jump by a company year over year.

"We are excited to invest in Second Front, one of the defense technology leaders transforming how the United States and its allies gain access to cutting-edge technology," said Rob Keith, Partner at Salesforce Ventures. "We want the U.S. government to have access to innovative software deployment strategies, and companies like Second Front help bridge the gap between the DoD and technology through their growing platform. We believe this latest funding round will support the company's continued growth and success."

Michael Brown, a Battery Ventures general partner, has joined the board as an observer. 2F recently expanded its leadership by appointing Josh Bosquez as CTO, Jason Weiss as CTO-Public Sector, and former U.S. Senator Martha McSally to its board of directors.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

