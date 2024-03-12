Second Front Systems Signs Groundbreaking Contract with NATO DIANA

Second Front's Game Warden identified as leading pathway to provide secure and innovative software solutions for the NATO Alliance

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, announced today their pilot contract with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic). This move will enhance the pace and security with which the members of the Alliance can adopt and utilize software applications in order to enhance the Alliance's crucial capabilities.

In support of its innovator community, NATO DIANA has identified Game Warden— 2F's DevSecOps platform—as a leading pathway to rapidly secure, harden, onboard, and scale software applications in an accredited cloud-hosted environment across the Alliance. DIANA's Challenge Programmes, supported by an Alliance-wide network of accelerators and test centers, bring start-ups together with operational end users, technical, business, and defence experts, investors, and systems integrators to advance compelling deep tech dual-use solutions to critical defence and security challenges.

"We are excited to partner with Second Front to work towards accreditation of Game Warden so that our innovators can have access to a streamlined platform that will enable them to demonstrate and scale cutting edge software solutions for the Alliance," said James White, DIANA's Head of Information Technology and Challenge Manager for DIANA's 2023 Secure Information Sharing Challenge Programme. "For companies that are new to the defence sector, gaining national and / or NATO accreditation for their software solutions can be an insurmountable challenge. Having access to pre-accredited cloud infrastructure has proven to be a very successful model for companies working with the US DoD, and we believe a similar model can help accelerate adoption of software-intensive solutions across the NATO Alliance."

The contract will provide Game Warden platform and builder capabilities to DIANA innovators, when accredited, to securely develop and deploy software according to NATO standards.

"We are excited to assist and strengthen NATO in its efforts to accelerate the adoption of critical software, which will enable its mission to guarantee the freedom and security of its members," said TJ Rowe, 2F's EVP of Growth. "This is the first step toward providing a streamlined and scalable pathway across all NATO countries and within the DIANA accelerator program. We've built Second Front to enable collective impact and this contract reflects just that."

To learn more about 2F and Game Warden's capabilities and software solutions for national security missions, click here.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.

About DIANA

DIANA is the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, an organisation established by NATO to find and accelerate dual-use innovation capacity across the Alliance. DIANA provides companies with the resources, networks and guidance to develop deep technologies to solve critical defence and security challenges, from operating in denied environments to tackling threats to our collective resilience.

SOURCE Second Front Systems