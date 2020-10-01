Second Generation Small Business Owner: Local Entrepreneur Follows in Parents' Footsteps and Opens Kumon Math and Reading Center

ARNOLD, Md., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumon has been part of Raquel Capuano's life since she was enrolled in the program at 13 years old. The academic independence she developed convinced her mother to open her own Kumon center, where Raquel subsequently spent several years working. Because of that experience, the importance of education and helping others was engrained in her at a very young age. Today, she is following in her mother's footsteps as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Arnold. As a second-generation Kumon Instructor, she looks forward to working alongside her mother, who is still instilling a love for learning each day at her own center.

"As a former Kumon Student and Assistant, I know firsthand that this program truly helps students unlock their full academic potential," said Raquel Capuano, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Arnold. "I'm excited to get back to my roots in creating confident self-learners who aren't afraid to tackle any challenge they face."

Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level.

It's an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs. An extensive network of support aims to make the process as seamless as possible for new franchisees. In addition, Kumon offers up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance.

"I hope to foster an environment where students come knowing that they will succeed that day," said Capuano. "I'm thrilled that I have an opportunity to continue my career of helping others, and I'm excited to get started."

About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 55 countries and regions.

SOURCE Kumon North America