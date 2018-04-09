Second Genome Presents Clinical and Preclinical Data Supporting Development of Its P2X7 Inhibitor, SGM-1019, in NASH at the EASL International Liver Congress 2018

The presentation describes that preclinical studies demonstrate that P2X7, a known activator of the NLRP3 inflammasome, is a key driver of liver inflammation and fibrosis in response to metabolic and chemical liver injury. Additionally, data from the double-blind, placebo-controlled, single and multiple dose escalation Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers show that SGM-1019 was well tolerated and substantially inhibited P2X7 mediated pharmacodynamic responses at all doses tested.

"The safety profile that we observed in healthy volunteers, combined with the anti-fibrotic effects observed across NASH and liver injury models in multiple animal species, provide compelling evidence that SGM-1019 has the characteristics necessary to advance into Phase 2 in NASH," said Matthew McClure, MD, chief medical officer at Second Genome.

Added Glenn Nedwin, Ph.D., MoT, president and chief executive officer of Second Genome, "The Phase 2 trial of SGM-1019 in NASH patients, which we expect to initiate in 2H 2018, is a key step in the development of our clinical pipeline and growth as an organization. We will continue to advance additional programs from our pipeline of therapies identified with our microbiome drug discovery platform in multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, immuno-oncology and autism spectrum disorders."

About Second Genome

Second Genome's mission is to transform lives with protein, peptide and/or metabolite medicines derived from the human microbiome. Second Genome has built a novel platform for microbiome drug discovery. This includes one of the world's largest, dynamic, curated and organized digital database of microbes correlated to metadata, using both internal and published data. Second Genome has completed more than 400 microbiome studies, analyzing more than 75,000 samples, for internal R&D, as well as for external partners across government, academia, pharmaceutical, nutrition and industrial companies. The team leverages its microbiome analysis platform with its partners' specific expertise to generate insightful findings that can accelerate research programs by elucidating the role of the microbiome in human health conditions, agriculture, animal health and other industries. The company has established a pipeline of therapeutic products for the treatment of inflammation and metabolic diseases.

