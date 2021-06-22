Second Genome Presents Data at the World Microbe Forum Demonstrating Application of its Computational Platform sg-4-sight to Identify Peptides that Have the Potential to Modulate T Cell Activity in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

BRISBANE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform sg-4-sight and AI workflows to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers based on novel microbial genetic insights, today presented data demonstrating the use of its Multi-Technology Meta-Analysis (MTMA) Algorithm to identify microbial strains and peptides with therapeutic potential in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients. The data were presented at the World Microbe Forum, a collaboration between the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), Federation of European Microbiological Societies (FEMS) and several other societies, held virtually June 20–24.

"As our foundational results demonstrate, Second Genome's big data and AI workflows integrating multiple advanced computational tools reveal unique microbial genetic insights that support our ability to refine our understanding of chronic diseases," said Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Second Genome. "Our platform enables Second Genome to analyze large and complex clinical data sets, and to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers for heterogenous diseases where the microbiome plays an important role, such as IBD. This approach offers numerous advantages, including detection of microbial signatures consistent in multiple cohorts that we believe reflect the biologically relevant signals in human health and disease. We look forward to providing further updates on the programs resulting from this approach, including SG-2-0776 for the treatment of IBD, and the rest of our precision therapeutics and biomarker pipelines."

The study, which is the largest microbial genetic analysis conducted in IBD to date and aimed to identify microbial molecules that regulate T cell immunity, incorporated over 3,000 gut mucosal biopsy and fecal samples from 21 datasets and 15 clinical cohorts, including four Second Genome proprietary data sets. Using a uniform informatics pipeline to harmonize NGS metagenomics, 16S amplicon NGS and PhyloChip hybridization by mapping all data against the Company's proprietary StrainSelect reference database, the MTMA identified bacterial signatures and genes differentially abundant in IBD patients. These genes were used to generate compound libraries for screening to identify molecules that modulate T cell cytokines important in IBD.

Key results from the poster, "Novel Multi-Technology Microbiome Meta-Analysis in IBD Identifies Bacterial Peptides that Modulate IBD-Relevant T Cell Activity," included:

The analysis of disparate geographically diverse data sets enabled unique microbial signatures, strains and genes to be identified across multiple cohorts.

Peptides predicted to be differentially associated with IBD were identified with activity on primary human T cell production of regulatory IL-10 and/or pathogenic IL-17 cytokines.

The novel MTMA algorithm is part of Second Genome's sg-4-sight drug discovery and development platform. More information about the platform's technology and capabilities can be found on the Company's website at https://www.secondgenome.com/development-platform. The poster presentation will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.secondgenome.com/news/events.

About Second Genome

Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary tech platform to discover and develop transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing deep drug discovery and biomarker pipelines with precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead programs in IBD and cancer expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com.

