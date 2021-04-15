Second Genome to Present at the Jefferies Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Summit

BRISBANE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a tech-enabled biotechnology company that extracts microbial genetic insights to make transformational precision therapies and biomarkers, today announced that Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Jefferies Microbiome-Based Therapeutics Summit on April 22, 2021.

The prerecorded presentation and fireside chat will be available on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed by visiting the "News" section of the Company's website at www.secondgenome.com and selecting the Events tab on the News page. A replay of the webcast will be archived there following the presentation date.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a tech-enabled biotechnology company that extracts microbial genetic insights to make transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing deep drug discovery and biomarker pipelines with precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead program SG-2-0776 in IBD expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com.

