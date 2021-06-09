Second Genome to Present Big Data Analytics Capabilities at the Microbiome Data Congress

BRISBANE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a tech-enabled biotechnology company that extracts microbial genetic insights to make transformational precision therapies and biomarkers, today announced that the Company will present a demo of Odessa, its proprietary big data analytics software that is foundational to the Company's multi-disciplinary microbiome discovery and development platform, at the virtual Microbiome Data Congress on June 9–10, 2021.

Odessa, part the Company's sg-4sight platform, manages Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) datasets more rapidly and efficiently compared to publicly available tools, thus enabling the Company to process large amounts of data, conduct analytics and accelerate the identification of proprietary biomarkers in multiple therapeutic areas, such as immuno-oncology, and discovery programs.

"With Odessa's fast speed, built-in quality controls and scale of data processing, coupled with a full suite of analytics and machine learning tools, Second Genome has built the world's largest curated and harmonized microbial genomics database which has multiple discovery applications for Second Genome and its collaborators," said Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Second Genome. "Analysis of diverse, expansive and real-world patient data sets is essential to maximize the potential of microbial insights to better understand the diversity of the microbiome and mine for predictors of therapy response and novel therapeutics. Odessa allows us to not only keep pace with the rapid growth of available microbiome sequence data but also contextualize the data to optimize biomarker targeting and other discovery initiatives."

Sourcing from available public or proprietary NGS datasets, Odessa saves sequencing data — typically FASTQ/FASTA — into the cloud and maintains its location and metadata in a Relational Database Server (RDS) to manage large amounts of sequencing data. While RDS management is typically conducted semi-manually, Odessa allows the Company to fully automate the downloading, quality checking and processing of datasets from multiple sources, including the National Center for Biotechnology Information Sequence Read Archive (NCBI-SRA), and can do so in a matter of several hours compared to several days for publicly available ingestion software. Odessa's built-in exploratory data analysis tools, including metagenomic and differentially expressed gene analysis, also enable more efficient data visualization and analysis.

The Odessa software demo will be made available to all Microbiome Data Congress attendees, and more information about Second Genome's innovative drug and biomarker discovery platform can be found on the Company's website at https://www.secondgenome.com/development-platform.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a tech-enabled biotechnology company that extracts microbial genetic insights to make transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing its drug discovery and biomarker pipelines of precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead program SG-2-0776 in IBD expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com.

