Second Hand Car Sales in Indonesia is Expected to Reach Over 4.2 Million by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge in Smartphone Users: The rise in internet and mobile penetration has incentivized dealers to use online classified platform as it gives them the ability to reach a larger audience. It has been observed that majority of the total car dealers in Indonesia are highly focused towards online advertising of their used vehicles in the year 2018. Additionally, social media is also a medium being explored by many individuals and car dealers. Among social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram are the most prominent to advertise their car list and connect with potential buyers.

Government Regulations: In Indonesia, the total number of used car units sold per new car is expected to grow from 2018 to 2021. The Indonesian government was witnessed to launch a regulation stating that "no vehicle can be re-registered after an average ownership period of 10 years" which will create a positive impact on the vehicle quality thereby, augmenting the sale of both new as well as used cars in the near future. In addition to that, emergence of online auto classified portals coupled with strict / stringent quality / inspection checks performed by these portals will help in gaining back consumer confidence towards online transactions thus, influencing consumers to purchase more cars via online portals. Apart from that, rising working class population in the country is also anticipated to create a positive impact on the used car market over long term. However, the new-to-used car ratio is expected to take a fall by the year ending 2023 owing to entry of electric car variants which will limit the growth of used cars in the country.

Interest Rate Structure: Individuals who cannot afford to pay the full price of used car generally require loan financing from both public and private banks. Majority of the banks such as AB Sinarmas Multifinance, KKB Astrido Finance, Mega OTO (Kredit Pemilikan Mobil)-Arrear, Bank BRI, KKB Astrido Finance and others offer competitive interest rate for cars that are five years old or less while certain private banks offer used car loans to individuals for cars that are older than five years. The interest rates provided by these institutions vary on the basis of loan amount, car type, age of the car, model, loan tenure and location of the borrower.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia Used Car Market Outlook to 2023 - Rising Popularity of Online Platforms and Reduction in Average Ownership Period to Drive Used Car Sales" believe that expansion in tier-2 and tier-3 cities will create a positive impact on Indonesia used car market. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 8.5% in terms of Gross Transaction Value during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

Market Structure

Unorganized Sector



Organized Sector

Distribution Channel

Unorganized(Local dealership,C2C)



Organized (Multibrand dealership and OEM certified, Repossessed cars)

Unorganized and Organized lead generation source

Dealership Walk-ins



Online Auto Portal

Type of used cars

MPVs/Sedan



Economy/Hatchback



SUV

Sales by major cities

Jakarta



Surabaya



Medan



Bandung



Others

Type of Used passenger cars

Private



Commercial

Kilometers driven

>5000



5000-20000



20000-50000



50000-80000



80000-120000



120000 and above

Year of manufacture

Before 2000



2000-2002



2003-2005



2006-2008



2009-2012



2013-2018

Fuel Type

Gasoline



Diesel



Others(Hybrid, electrical, CNG)

Key Target Audience

Automobile Companies

OEM certified companies

Online Classifieds

Multi Brand Organized Car Dealers

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period - 2019-2023

Companies Covered:

Multi-brand Dealerships( Mobil88, Andre Motors, Auto2000,Tunas,Sun Star motors and others)

OEM Certified Dealerships( Toyota Trust, Hyundai Autosafe, Mercedes certified, BMW premium select)

Online auto portals( OLX, Mobil123, Carmudi, Mobil88,OTO others)

