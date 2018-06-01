Second Harvest Heartland Receives Morgan Stanley Grant To Expand Program Delivering Nutritious Meals To Children And Families

Produce distribution events provide kids and families with a convenient way of obtaining free, fresh fruits and vegetables during the summer months.

The Foundation awarded a total of $1,000,000 in grants to Feeding America® member food banks across the country. Since 2009, the Foundation has partnered with Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks, and given more than $23 million to help launch, expand and sustain critical child nutrition programs.

"We are thankful to receive this important grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation in support of our efforts to deliver more nutritious meals to children and families in our local communities," said Rob Zeaske, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. "Morgan Stanley and its employees provide vital support for Second Harvest Heartland by generous contributions of funds and volunteer work like this."

"We are honored to be at Second Harvest Heartland," said Branch Manager Justin Castleberry. "Our employees are delighted to be part of the kick off of Global Volunteer Month at Second Harvest Heartland and extend our support to the children in our community."

"Grants like this from Morgan Stanley make a vital difference in our efforts to provide children with the nutritious meals they need every day," said Matt Knott, President of Feeding America. "Nearly 13 million children in the United States live at risk of hunger. Together, we can fight hunger and help children get the fuel they need to grow healthy and strong."

Second Harvest Heartland is one of the largest, most efficient and most innovative hunger relief organizations in the nation. In close partnership with nearly 1,000 food shelves, food pantries and other meal programs, Second Harvest Heartland helps the one in ten people in Minnesota and western Wisconsin who face hunger every day. On average, 74 percent of food our partner agencies distribute comes from Second Harvest Heartland. In 2017, Second Harvest Heartland helped provide a record 81 million meals to more than a half million people. We will continue to leverage our unique position in the emergency food chain to advocate, educate and provide food until everyone in our service area has what they need to thrive. For more information, visit 2harvest.org or call 651.484.5117.

