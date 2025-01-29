Second Harvest Heartland Releases New Data on Hunger in Minnesota; Will Host Summit to Provide Update on Goal of Making Hunger History by 2030

Study shows that 1 in 5 Minnesota households are food insecure – with 18% of households receiving hunger relief help

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Second Harvest Heartland released the results of its recent Statewide Hunger Study, showing that 1 in 5 Minnesota households are experiencing food insecurity and cannot afford the food they need.

According to the study:

1 in 5 Minnesota households are food insecure

18% of the state is supported by the emergency food system

30% of households in Minnesota are not confident about having enough food in the next year

"People cannot afford the food they need while managing the rising costs of housing, healthcare, energy and childcare," said Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. "Minnesota's hunger relief network is in its highest gear but cannot meet the need indefinitely; we must address the root causes of food insecurity so that fewer people need emergency food support."

The Statewide Hunger Study findings also show inequities across race, age and geography.

Only 60% of households of color are food-secure, compared to 84% of white households.

26% of households with children are food insecure.

Additionally, food insecurity is higher in southwestern and northern Minnesota , with 1 in 4 households identifying as food insecure.

This data differs from typical sources in that it assesses the need in more detail, is state-specific and, crucially, doesn't suffer from reporting lag – meaning Minnesota's hunger relief network can apply strategy in real-time.

For more information about the Statewide Hunger Study, which was conducted in collaboration with Wilder Research, visit 2harvest.org/MakeHungerHistory.

MAKE HUNGER HISTORY

In January 2024, Second Harvest Heartland announced a bold moonshot goal to cut the hunger rate in half for all Minnesotans by 2030. The goal of the Make Hunger History initiative is that 90% of Minnesota families can afford the food they need by 2030. To do that it, Second Harvest Heartland is working to unite community leaders, policymakers, business leaders and hunger fighters together to reduce the need for emergency food through policy and partnerships. It also strives to ensure the right food is distributed where it is most needed and transparently track shared progress along the way.

One year later, Second Harvest Heartland continues to analyze the data to inform strategic priorities. Through operational changes, community partnerships, active engagement in advocacy and policy change, Second Harvest Heartland and its partners are building on past efforts and leveraging these new connections and insights to Make Hunger History.

On Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, Second Harvest Heartland will host the first annual Make Hunger History Summit to gather Minnesota's most innovative hunger relief and human service organizations to assess food insecurity and collaborate on strategy to address the ongoing hunger crisis in Minnesota. The theme of the inaugural summit is Forging New Pathways, and it will feature national and statewide leaders addressing the hunger crisis and what can be done to Make Hunger History.

For anyone interested in getting involved, there are a number of ways to make a difference, including donating to a local food shelf, volunteering for a hunger relief program in your area or lending your voice to statewide advocacy efforts. Learn more at 2harvest.org.

About Second Harvest Heartland

Second Harvest Heartland is a leading hunger-relief organization. In partnership with more than 1,000 food shelves and hunger-relief programs in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, we provided 145 million meals to neighbors last year. We also help families enroll in food assistance and provide prepared meals for people who need more than groceries. Second Harvest Heartland is a leader, convener and voice in hunger-related policy discussions. Learn more at 2harvest.org.

Contact:

Samantha Solberg, Communications Specialist

[email protected], 605-261-1138

Megan Anderson, Bellmont Partners

[email protected], 612-423-0335

