Second Heart Assist Announces Appointment of New Board Chair Clayton Taylor to Propel Company's Growth and Commercialization

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah-based Second Heart Assist Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Clayton Taylor as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. With an impressive 27-year track record as a Founder, CEO, Board Member, and Chair, Clay brings unparalleled experience, having successfully guided and worked independently and alongside of private equity partners through two controlling interest sales. He built high-performing teams, cultivated strong company cultures, and led strategic expansion initiatives within the data center and utility industries. Notably, he partnered with a private equity firm over a nine-year period, ultimately achieving a substantial nine-figure valuation increase for the company.

In his new role, Clay will collaborate closely with Mark Libratore, an accomplished Founder, CEO, and Chair with experience in leading both private and public companies. Together, Clay and Mark have designed a targeted investment package to support the next phase of funding. This package includes enhancements to board composition, leadership criteria, and Management by Objectives (MBO) practices tied to budget as well as employee incentives. Together these initiatives are aimed at driving Second Heart Assist through Early Feasibility Studies (EFS), FDA approvals, and eventual commercialization. Clay describes this approach as the "SOuL'S" of the company, focusing on Strategy, Objectives, Leadership, and Success to guide Second Heart Assist's mission.

We also extend our gratitude to Howard Leonhardt, lead inventor of the Second Heart device, for his leadership during the development and launchpad accelerator program, Leonhardt Ventures. Howard's vision and dedication have been instrumental in advancing medical therapeutic technologies. He will continue to contribute as a Board Member while shifting his focus to other innovative healthcare solutions. We thank him and the Leonhardt Ventures team for their tremendous efforts to improve healthcare delivery for doctors, hospitals, and patients worldwide.

Finally, we express our sincere appreciation to all investors and shareholders for their ongoing support. The new board composition, bolstered by its experienced leadership, is committed to driving shareholder value and bringing Second Heart Assist's cutting-edge technology closer to commercialization.

About Second Heart Assist Inc.

Second Heart Assist Inc. (www.secondheartinc.com) is developing a temporary mechanical circulatory support (MCS) system that utilizes a stent cage fitted with a motorized impeller to aid in providing circulatory support throughout a patient's body. The system is intended for use in patients hospitalized with acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) and who develop diuretic resistance with persistent congestion (cardio-renal syndrome (CRS), and/or cardiogenic shock (CS), and those in need of prophylactic hemodynamic support during high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

Caution: the Second Heart Assist Whisper™ device is not approved and not for sale in any geography.

For more information, please contact Clayton Taylor, Chairman of the Board of Directors ([email protected]), or Jeff Donofrio, CEO ([email protected]).

