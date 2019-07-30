Second James Avery Artisan Jewelry airport store open for business

"James Avery designed jewelry with special meaning for his customers with lasting appeal that spans generations. Now, travelers from around the U.S. and the globe can commemorate their visit to Texas with a timeless piece at one of our airport locations," says Rob Mitchell, James Avery's director of wholesale business development.

The airport store, inspired by the look and feel of our James Avery stores, offers customers many of their favorite pieces. Mitchell says the company strives to make shopping at James Avery a convenient, inviting, and memorable experience.

The George Bush Intercontinental Airport James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is operated by Susan Prevost of Prevost, LLC and day-to-day operations are under the direction of Manager Bonnie Collins. The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather wallets – designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 90 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, two airport locations in Texas and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Fredericksburg, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

