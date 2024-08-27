Second Largest School District in Illinois Selects Leading Edtech Provider to Simplify Their Business Office

Elgin School District U-46 to implement Skyward's Qmlativ School Business Suite software.

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, has partnered with Elgin School District U-46 in Elgin, Illinois. The district recently selected Skyward's Qmlativ School Business Suite as their new enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to consolidate their payroll, HR, and financial accounting systems.

U-46 is the second largest district in Illinois serving over 34,500 students and 4,500 employees across 55 schools. As a large district with a busy business office, U-46 needed a system that would help streamline their processes.

"Qmlativ will allow our staff to execute their daily tasks in a more simplified and efficient manner," exclaimed Frank Williams, assistant superintendent of finance at U-46. "Having one system that can perform and record all the HR, payroll, and finance functions will allow our staff more time to execute other projects that are important to our mission of 'All means All.'"

Keeping a group mentality in mind, U-46 used a core group of stakeholders to help make their new ERP decision. After an extensive review process, U-46 selected Qmlativ for its vast features, robust reporting, and improved functionality.

"We are excited to welcome Elgin School District U-46 to our Skyward family," said Ray Ackerlund, president at Skyward. "Large districts have a lot of moving parts in their business offices, and Qmlativ is ready to help everything run smoothly and accurately. We are honored to be chosen by U-46 as their new ERP as the district evolves."

Skyward and U-46 look forward to fully implementing Qmlativ, with a go-live date in July 2025. U-46 joins 413 other districts within the state that already use Skyward, who has been serving Illinois school districts since 1988.

About Elgin School District U-46

School District U-46 serves families in 11 communities: Bartlett, Elgin, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne, as well as portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg, and West Chicago. In total, the District encompasses 90 square miles within the Fox River Valley, approximately 45 minutes west of downtown Chicago, and includes communities within Cook, DuPage and Kane counties. More than 34,000 preschoolers through 12th graders attend the 55 District schools and programs. To learn more, visit the U-46 website, or like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About Skyward

Since 1980, Skyward's SIS and ERP solutions have helped more than 2,500 school districts save time, connect with families, and empower success. By blending advanced technology guided by actual users with world-class support delivered with a personal touch, Skyward is the clear choice for K-12 leaders who want to spend less time on tasks and more time with students. To learn more about the next generation of K-12 administration software, visit www.skyward.com.

