Second Lawsuit Filed Against the City of New York in Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak

HARLEM, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The second lawsuit was filed on May 8th against the City of New York in the 2025 Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak. The lawsuit was filed by Legionnaires' disease lawyers, Jory Lange and Scott Harford. This is the second lawsuit in the 2025 Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak naming any City of New York entities as Defendants. The lawsuit names three New York City Defendants: the New York City Health + Hospitals Corp., the NYC Public Health Laboratory a/k/a New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and New York City Economic Development Corporation.

Legionnaires' disease lawyers, Jory Lange and Scott Harford, have in-depth experience with Legionnaires' disease lawsuits in New York City and have helped Legionnaires' disease victims from Harlem, Washington Heights, the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn in previous Legionnaires' disease outbreaks.

Over 50 people who were sickened with Legionnaires' disease in the 2025 Harlem Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak have hired Jory Lange and Scott Harford to help them seek legal compensation.

This is the second lawsuit that Harford and Lange have filed against the City of New York in this Harlem Legionnaires' disease outbreak.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange and Scott Harford have worked together to get victims compensation in multiple Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in New York.

Jory Lange with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading Legionnaires' disease lawyers. Mr. Lange represents families harmed in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks across the United States and has won millions of dollars for his clients. Jory has represented injured New Yorkers in multiple Legionnaires' disease outbreaks in New York City.

Scott A. Harford with Harford P.C. is an accomplished personal injury plaintiffs' attorney licensed to practice in New York and New Jersey. He has represented hundreds of individual clients located across the country harmed by Legionella bacteria, defective consumer products, and toxic chemicals.

If you or a loved one contracted Legionnaires' disease, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

Contacts

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC

Jory D. Lange Jr.

www.MakeFoodSafe.com

Candess Zona-Mendola

833.330.3663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lange Law Firm