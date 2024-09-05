Second-life EV Batteries Market to Hit $28.17 Billion by 2031, Driven by EV Demand, Renewable Energy Adoption, and Environmental Impact Mitigation - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Second-life EV Batteries Market :- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5732

Efforts to mitigate the environmental impact of battery disposal, the growing adoption of renewable energy sources, and the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are key factors driving the growth of second-life EV batteries.

Initiatives to Mitigate the Environmental Impacts of Battery Disposal Support Market Growth

Improper disposal of batteries can lead to significant environmental consequences. Batteries contain various chemicals and metals that can be detrimental if they leach into soil or water. There is a growing focus on mitigating the environmental impacts of EV battery disposal, including the development of robust recycling systems, the exploration of alternative battery chemistries with lower environmental footprints, and the establishment of regulations to enforce responsible disposal practices. Some battery materials are lost during recycling, which necessitates their acquisition for new battery production. As a result, battery refurbishing and repurposing have emerged as effective strategies for enhancing sustainability and reducing the negative environmental impacts associated with end-of-life batteries. The repurposing of end-of-life batteries provides the following benefits:

Resource Conservation: Unlike battery recycling, refurbishing end-of-life batteries does not require replacing materials lost during the recycling process, conserving critical battery materials/resources.

Reduced Pollution: Battery manufacturing using recycled materials has a considerable environmental footprint, which can be avoided through battery repurposing.

Efficient Energy Management: Batteries allow for the storage of excess energy during periods of high generation and can support electricity grids during periods of peak demand. However, the environmental footprint of new batteries is high, which can be reduced through the use of second-life batteries.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) :- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5732

To address the environmental repercussions of battery manufacturing, producers are actively working to bring refurbished and repurposed batteries to market. Additionally, governments are implementing regulations to foster sustainability within the battery ecosystem. For example, in August 2022, the Government of India introduced the Battery Waste Management Rules, which target EV batteries, portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries. These rules endorse the principle of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), holding battery producers accountable for the collection and recycling or refurbishment of waste batteries.

EPR mandates the collection and proper disposal of all waste batteries, prohibiting their disposal through incineration and landfills, which can be further supported by battery repurposing. This proactive approach aligns with the broader global initiative to promote sustainable practices within the rapidly expanding energy industry. By enforcing stringent regulations, governments aim to ensure a more environmentally friendly and sustainable lifecycle for batteries, thereby enhancing the overall eco-friendliness of the energy sector. These factors are driving the development of second-life batteries and supporting the growth of this market.

Second-life EV Batteries Market Analysis: Key Segmental Findings

By Application: In 2024, the power backup segment is projected to account for the largest share of 55.1% of the second-life EV batteries market. However, the EV charging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 48.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

In 2024, the power backup segment is projected to account for the largest share of of the second-life EV batteries market. However, the EV charging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. By End Use: In 2024, the commercial use segment is expected to account for the largest share of 51.1% of the second-life EV batteries market. However, the residential use segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Discover More About Market Segmentation And Geographic Forecasts By Accessing The Full [PDF] Sample Research Report – CLICK HERE

Geographic Analysis:

By geography, the second-life EV batteries market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 68.7% of the second-life EV batteries market. This market is expected to reach $19,362.6 million by 2031.

Governments in the region are advancing initiatives to transition towards green energy. According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India aims to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030. Similarly, Singapore is focused on transforming its energy supply to enhance sustainability, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. To meet these targets, there is an increasing need to boost renewable energy generation and implement effective storage and management solutions. Second-life battery energy storage plays a crucial role in achieving these objectives.

As the region continues to develop its renewable energy infrastructure, the demand for energy storage solutions to manage the intermittency of sources such as solar and wind power is expected to rise. Various companies are launching initiatives to repurpose second-life EV batteries for renewable energy storage. For example, in July 2020, Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings (TEPCO) from Japan announced plans to establish a storage business utilizing used EV batteries from China. This strategy involves assembling up to 30 used EV battery packs into energy storage systems for deployment at renewable energy plants.

Get A Glimpse Inside: Request Sample Pages - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5732

Moreover, the growing efforts to establish a comprehensive ecosystem for the reuse and life-cycle management of used EV batteries are expected to drive the expansion of the second-life EV market in the region. For example, in June 2023, MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year legacy, partnered with LOHUM, India's largest producer of sustainable energy transition materials, to develop second-life solutions for batteries. This initiative is designed to enhance battery utilization and support the circular economy. The project aims to unlock the potential of used batteries by repurposing them as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), thereby extending their life cycle and optimizing resource use.

Some of the recent developments in this market space are as follows:

In August 2023 , LOHUM ( India ) partnered with Vecmocon Technologies Pvt Ltd. ( India ) to work on the life-cycle management of EV batteries. The partnership aims to promote the adoption of second-life batteries. Over the course of two years, the initiative aims to power 100,000 Li-ion battery-powered EVs equipped with AI-powered Battery Management Systems (BMS) by determining the residual value of the batteries.

, LOHUM ( ) partnered with Vecmocon Technologies Pvt Ltd. ( ) to work on the life-cycle management of EV batteries. The partnership aims to promote the adoption of second-life batteries. Over the course of two years, the initiative aims to power 100,000 Li-ion battery-powered EVs equipped with AI-powered Battery Management Systems (BMS) by determining the residual value of the batteries. In May 2022 , the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture (BBA) in China announced the establishment of a closed-loop system for the reusing of raw materials like nickel, lithium, and cobalt from high-voltage batteries that are no longer suitable for use in EVs.

Europe: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

The European Union (EU) has set a goal of establishing a fully circular economy for EV batteries, aiming to ensure that all resources within these batteries are recycled and reused at the end of their life cycle. However, before reaching the recycling stage, EV batteries can be repurposed into second-life batteries. According to Dutch EV equipment supplier EVBox, EV batteries typically retain 70% to 80% of their original capacity after 10 to 15 years of use. At this point, they are generally deemed unsuitable for further automotive use due to reduced capacity.

Many major car manufacturers in the European region are actively exploring potential applications for EV batteries after they have aged and reached a capacity of around 70-80% during their "first life" in the vehicle. For example, in September 2022, Kia Europe announced plans to reuse retired EV batteries in "Second Life" battery energy storage systems as part of its global sustainability strategy. Kia has partnered with encore, a corporate startup from Deutsche Bahn (Germany), to collect EV battery packs from across Europe and repurpose them into second-life battery energy storage systems.

Additionally, in January 2022, Audi AG (Germany) collaborated with RWE (Germany) to establish an energy storage facility in Herdecke, Germany, using lithium-ion batteries from Audi electric cars. This facility, located at RWE's pumped-storage power plant on Lake Hengstey, integrates 60 battery systems and can temporarily store approximately 4.5 megawatt-hours of electricity.

Have specific research needs? Request a customized research report- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5732

Some of the recent developments in this market space:

In August 2023 , Automotive OEM Jaguar Land Rover (U.K.) collaborated with Wykes Engineering (U.K.) to deploy a 2.5MWh second-life battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing EV batteries. The collaboration was aimed at expanding the system's capacity to 7.5MWh by the end of 2023. Each Wykes Engineering BESS unit consists of 30-second-life I-PACE batteries, which can store up to 2.5MWh of energy at full capacity.

, Automotive OEM Jaguar Land Rover (U.K.) collaborated with Wykes Engineering (U.K.) to deploy a 2.5MWh second-life battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing EV batteries. The collaboration was aimed at expanding the system's capacity to 7.5MWh by the end of 2023. Each Wykes Engineering BESS unit consists of 30-second-life I-PACE batteries, which can store up to 2.5MWh of energy at full capacity. In June 2022 , Volvo Energy ( Sweden ) invested in Connected Energy (U.K.), a second-life battery energy storage specialist, to further accelerate Volvo Group's battery business and sustainability opportunities.

Second-life EV Batteries Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past three to four years. Major companies in the second-life EV batteries market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the second-life EV batteries market were product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The key players operating in the second-life EV batteries market include B2U Storage Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), RePurpose Energy Inc. (U.S.), BeePlanet Factory SL (U.S.), ReJoule (U.S.), Cactos Oy (Finland), ECO STOR AS (Norway), Connected Energy Ltd. (U.K.), Smartville Inc. (U.S.), Lohum Cleantech Private Limited (India), and DB Bahnbau Gruppe GmbH (Germany).

Second-life EV Batteries Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In September 2023 , Connected Energy signed an agreement with Volvo Energy to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing batteries recovered from Volvo electric buses, trucks, and machinery once they have reached the end of their optimal use in mobile applications. This initiative aims to give the batteries a second life, providing significant environmental and economic benefits.

, Connected Energy signed an agreement with Volvo Energy to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) utilizing batteries recovered from Volvo electric buses, trucks, and machinery once they have reached the end of their optimal use in mobile applications. This initiative aims to give the batteries a second life, providing significant environmental and economic benefits. In September 2023 , Smartville introduced the Smartville 360 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the RE+ 2023 conference. The Smartville 360™ BESS is a fully integrated, turnkey energy storage solution that incorporates high-quality repurposed automotive lithium-ion battery packs from a range of automotive makes and models.

, Smartville introduced the Smartville 360 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the RE+ 2023 conference. The Smartville 360™ BESS is a fully integrated, turnkey energy storage solution that incorporates high-quality repurposed automotive lithium-ion battery packs from a range of automotive makes and models. In June 2023 , BeePlanet Factory announced an agreement with SungEel HiTech ( South Korea ), Samsung C&T ( South Korea ), Metales de Navarra S.A. (Spain), Truck&Wheel Group (Spain), and Sodena (Spain) to collaborate on the reuse and recycling of lithium-ion batteries EVs. With an investment of USD 20.25 million ( EUR 18.5 million ), the newly formed company, BeeCycle, will operate on a 31,000 sqm site in Caparroso, Navarra. The project is set to employ 60-70 personnel to handle the processing of batteries that have reached the end of their life cycle or scrap from cell manufacturing.

, BeePlanet Factory announced an agreement with SungEel HiTech ( ), Samsung C&T ( ), Metales de Navarra S.A. (Spain), Truck&Wheel Group (Spain), and to collaborate on the reuse and recycling of lithium-ion batteries EVs. With an investment of ( ), the newly formed company, BeeCycle, will operate on a 31,000 sqm site in Caparroso, Navarra. The project is set to employ 60-70 personnel to handle the processing of batteries that have reached the end of their life cycle or scrap from cell manufacturing. In June 2023 , B2U Storage Solutions Inc. developed technology capable of integrating thousands of used EV batteries into arrays that can store megawatts of electricity from wind, solar, and other renewable sources. This technology effectively extends the lifespan of EV batteries before they are eventually recycled to recover their components.

, B2U Storage Solutions Inc. developed technology capable of integrating thousands of used EV batteries into arrays that can store megawatts of electricity from wind, solar, and other renewable sources. This technology effectively extends the lifespan of EV batteries before they are eventually recycled to recover their components. In March 2023 , Smartville deployed its Smartville 360 energy storage system at the University of California San Diego's Library Annex. This installation is designed to help UC San Diego reduce demand on the local utility grid after sunset and avoid peak electricity rates.

, Smartville deployed its Smartville 360 energy storage system at the Library Annex. This installation is designed to help UC San Diego reduce demand on the local utility grid after sunset and avoid peak electricity rates. In February 2023 , B2U Storage Solutions, a leading provider of large-scale energy storage systems using second-life EV batteries, announced that 25 MWh of storage capacity is now operational at its SEPV Sierra hybrid solar storage facility in Lancaster, California . The project's storage capacity includes 1,300 reused EV battery packs sourced from Honda and Nissan.

, B2U Storage Solutions, a leading provider of large-scale energy storage systems using second-life EV batteries, announced that 25 MWh of storage capacity is now operational at its SEPV Sierra hybrid solar storage facility in . The project's storage capacity includes 1,300 reused EV battery packs sourced from Honda and Nissan. In May 2021 , ECO STOR signed an agreement with Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. ( Japan ), a leading Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer, to reuse EV batteries for energy storage projects and to recycle batteries once they reach the end of their life in an EV.

Immediate Delivery Available | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/69064557

Scope of the Report:

Second-life EV Batteries Market Assessment—by Application

Power Backup

Grid Connection

EV Charging

Renewable Energy Storage

Other Applications

Second-life EV Batteries Market Assessment—by End Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Second-life EV Batteries Market Assessment—by Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Related Market Reports :-

Flow Battery Market To Reach $1.03 Billion By 2031, Growing At 16.5% CAGR. Explore Trends, Battery Types, Applications, And Global Forecast Insights Till 2031.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/flow-battery-market-5419

Battery Binders Market To Be Worth $6.4 Billion By 2030, Growing At A 8.7% CAGR From 2024 To 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/battery-binders-market-5543

Zinc–Air Battery Market Is Projected To Reach $ 223.7 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.8% From 2024 To 2030.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/zinc-air-battery-market-5420

Electric Vehicle Battery Materials Market Is Projected To Reach $156 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 30.7% From 2024 To 2031.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-battery-materials-market-5757

Battery Energy Storage System Market Is Projected To Reach $43.7 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 28.8% During The Forecast Period 2023–2030.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/battery-energy-storage-system-market-5336

Battery Management Systems Market To Reach $34.8Bn By 2030 At A 20.5% CAGR. Explore Trends In Hardware, Software, Li-Ion, Lead-Acid Batteries, And Applications.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/battery-management-systems-market-5486

EV Charging Station Raw Materials Market Is Expected To Reach $8.1 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 35.6% From 2024 To 2031.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-charging-station-raw-materials-market-5200

EV Battery Recycling Market To Reach $10.1 Billion By 2031 At A CAGR Of 40.9%. Discover Trends In Battery Recycling For Commercial And Passenger Vehicles.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-battery-recycling-market-5483

Second-Life Ev Batteries Market Is Expected To Reach $ 28.17 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 43.9% From 2024 To 2031

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/second-life-ev-batteries-market-5732

EV Battery Management Market Is Projected To Reach $37.3 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 30.5% From 2022–2029.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-battery-management-market-5337

Energy Infrastructure For Ev Charging Stations Market Is Expected To Reach $20 Billion, At A CAGR Of 36% During The Forecast Period 2022–2029.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/energy-infrastructure-for-ev-charging-stations-market-5301

North America Ev Battery Market Growth To $73.70 Billion By 2031, Driven By Diverse Battery Types And Capacities. Key Trends And Forecasts Inside

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-ev-battery-market-5219

Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Is Projected To Reach $34 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 25.9% During The Forecast Period Of 2024–2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5277

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Is Projected To Reach $105.1 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 30.5% During The Forecast Period Of 2023–2030.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-pacific-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5223

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Is Projected To Reach $17.6 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 26.8% During The Forecast Period Of 2023–2030.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5222

North America Electric Vehicle Market To Hit $570.47 Billion By 2029, Growing At A 39.4% CAGR From $55.81 Billion In 2022. Discover The Booming Market Trend.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-electric-vehicle-market-5229

Asia-Pacific Ev Battery Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $120.9 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 23.3% During The Forecast Period 2022–2029.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-pacific-ev-battery-market-5217

Europe Ev Battery Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $94.41 Billion By 2029, At A CAGR Of 45.8% During The Forecast Period 2022–2029.

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-ev-battery-market-5221

Plant-based Food Market Report Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 93 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 43.9 % Market Size (Value) USD 28.17 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Application Power Backup

Grid Connection

EV Charging

Renewable Energy Storage

Other Applications By End Use Commercial

Residential

Industrial Region Covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Key Companies B2U Storage Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), RePurpose Energy Inc. (U.S.), BeePlanet Factory SL (U.S.), ReJoule (U.S.), Cactos Oy (Finland), ECO STOR AS (Norway), Connected Energy Ltd. (U.K.), Smartville Inc. (U.S.), Lohum Cleantech Private Limited (India), and DB Bahnbau Gruppe GmbH (Germany)

Click Here To: Get Free Sample Pages Of This Report

Hot Industry Reports: Emerging Trends and Market Forecasts

Europe EV Charging Stations Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis-https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/europe-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5277

Li-ion Battery Recycling Market: Growth & Trends - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/li-ion-battery-recycling-market-5481

EV Charging Station Raw Materials Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis -https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-charging-station-raw-materials-market-5200

Probiotics Market by Size, Share, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/probiotics-market-5113

Food Processing Equipment Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-processing-equipment-market-5049

Sterilization Equipment Market: Size, Types, Growth & Trends - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sterilization-equipment-market-5141

High-intensity Sweeteners Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/high-intensity-sweeteners-market-5262

Industrial IoT Market Insights: Size, Share, & Forecast - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-iot-market-5102

IVD Reagents Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-reagents-market-5110

Biofertilizers Market Forecast Size, Share & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biofertilizers-market-5409

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Growth & Trends - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share, Trends 2024- 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/antimicrobial-coatings-market-5077

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, Report 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-wastewater-treatment-market-5170

IVD Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-contract-manufacturing-services-market-5226

Smart Factory Market Analysis: Forecast, and Share Insights - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-factory-market-5365

Live Streaming Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/live-streaming-market-5225

Livestock Diagnostics Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/livestock-diagnostics-market-5085

Medical Carts & Workstations Market Trends & Forecast 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-carts-workstations-market-4184

Medical Image Management Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-image-management-market-4761

Microalgae Market Trends: Size, Share, & Forecast Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microalgae-market-5197

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/975/second-life-ev-batteries-market

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497663/Second_life_EV_Batteries_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.