Second Lincoln Tech Campus Earns AED Foundation Accreditation for Heavy Equipment Training

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training, has announced that its South Plainfield, NJ campus has earned accreditation by the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation (AEDF) for its Heavy Equipment and Truck Technology program.

AED is an international organization which represents companies across a wide range of industries that rely on heavy equipment. The AED Foundation seeks community-based training programs with outstanding school-to-work outcomes, explains Jason Blake, Executive Vice President. Earlier this year, Lincoln Tech's Nashville campus became the first school in the nation to earn AEDF accreditation.

"AED Foundation accreditation for college diesel equipment technology programs is very rigorous, and I want to congratulate the team at Lincoln Tech for their work in making it a reality," Blake says. "AED Foundation accreditation of a program means that the curriculum is based on comprehensive national technical standards developed by the industry with input from equipment distributors, manufacturers and technical colleges. This ensures that students who successfully graduate from an accredited program have the needed technical expertise to work for an AED member company and can boost that company's productivity and profitability."

"We're honored to have earned this accreditation from AEDF, and are proud of how it speaks to the quality of our Heavy Equipment career training program," says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO. "We know how critical it is for industries like construction, agriculture, mining, and others to have a constant supply of trained, skilled technicians entering the workforce to service the equipment they rely on. Knowing our students have completed an AEDF-approved program will help employers move Lincoln graduates to the top of their list when they're seeking new hires for their service and maintenance teams."

Jim Kuntz, President of Lincoln Tech's South Plainfield campus, highlighted the school's excellent student outcomes when asked about the success of the Heavy Equipment career training program. "We were pleased to learn of our selection as one of the elite schools in the nation to earn this accreditation from the AED Foundation," Kuntz says. "Last year more than 90% of graduates from this program were hired in the field upon graduation, which is a strong indicator of how prepared our students are for entering the field. We look forward to working with AED and our local employer partners for a long time to come."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there are 135,000 openings projected in the Heavy Equipment Maintenance industry by 2026. The BLS also cites New Jersey as offering one the nation's top 10 average pay rates for technicians in the field, based on salary information collected for the year 2017.

Lincoln Tech will commemorate this accreditation during the New Jersey Skills Gap Summit, taking place September 27th at the South Plainfield campus.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, visit lincolntech.edu.

Contact Information

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Peter Tahinos

(973) 736-9340 x49233

ptahinos@lincolntech.edu

About Associated Equipment Distributors

AED is an international trade association representing companies involved in the distribution, rental, and support of equipment used in construction, mining, energy, forestry, power generation, agriculture, and industrial applications. More information is available at aednet.org.

The AED Foundation enhances the success of member companies by encouraging continuous learning, by providing educational opportunities for today's employees, and by improving the availability and quality of equipment industry employees in the future. More information is available at aedfoundation.org.

SOURCE Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

