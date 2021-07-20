Second Line Advisors Expands Industry Coverage With New Appointment and Advisory Board

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Line Advisors, an executive search firm based in New York, N.Y., announces the addition of Kate Mullen as Executive Director. In her role, Mullen will expand the firm's industry coverage to technology, fintech, healthcare, biotech, life sciences, consumer goods and industrials.

Since its launch in 2017, Second Line Advisors has quickly become the top strategic search firm specialized in sourcing risk and compliance executives within financial services and fintech. With the addition of Mullen, the firm will continue its focus on risk and compliance executives across a broader spectrum of industries, specifically industries in which recent regulatory changes have brought risk and compliance to the forefront.

"I came to Second Line Advisors because they have such an impeccable reputation in the industry, and it was exciting to me that they had developed this niche expertise, which I am now able to expand into additional sectors with similar, growing needs," said Mullen. "In this position, I get to build on what I find really fascinating about executive search, which is partnering with clients to build relationships and find the best candidates to drive their organizations forward."

Prior to joining Second Line Advisors, Mullen served as Director at Major, Lindsey & Africa. She has worked in executive search for over a decade, as well as an attorney in her early career.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have Kate join us. Her background as an attorney, corporate executive and retained search professional are tremendously additive, and she brings expertise servicing clients across multiple industry sectors," said Daniel Solo, President and Head of Client Engagement at Second Line Advisors. "With the addition of Kate, we're positioned as the only executive search firm solely focused on risk, compliance and governance across a more comprehensive group of industries and sectors. This is a big moment for our firm."

In addition to Kate Mullen joining, Second Line Advisors' board of advisors has expanded to include Yvette Hollingsworth Clark, former Regulatory Innovation Officer at Wells Fargo where she served for several years in multiple Risk Management and Compliance leadership roles. Also joining the board is Gerald Manwah, former U.S. Head of the Financial Crime Compliance Executive Office at HSBC and former Global Head of Financial Crime Compliance for Credit Suisse where he managed the end-to-end compliance program related to Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption, Anti-Money Laundering and Economic Sanctions. Hollingsworth Clark currently serves on the boards of Golden State University, the International Women's Forum Northern California, Air Lease Corporation and Diligent Corporation, and Manwah currently is an adjunct professor of law at Fordham Law School in New York, teaching International Financial Crime.

Second Line Advisors is the leading executive search specialist for Risk Management, Compliance and Governance.

Learn more at secondlineadvisors.com.

