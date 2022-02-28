Second National Fashion Technology Mentorship Series Event to Pave the Way Forward for Members of the Fashion Industry

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNIOUS.AI — an award-winning, Samsung-Accelerated, hyper-personalized-visual AI solutions developer for fashion retailers — is partnering with fashion industry innovators to host the second National Fashion Technology Mentorship Series (NFTMS) event after its successful first session in February. According to Jaeyoung Jun, CEO of OMNIOUS.AI, "We are proud to see the outcome of the first NTFMS session, with over 200 participants and attendees expected to join the March event from all over the globe. From leading fashion brands to local universities, every participant in our movement creates an impact not only on the fashion industry, but within underrepresented communities. Thank you to all those who participated last month. I look forward to seeing many more join our movement in March."

What: The event will cover retail strategies for 2022, including consumer preferences-trend changes & technology effects, brand visibility & awareness of digital technologies for better shopper experience & results, and supply chain: materials, technologies, & best practices in the turbulent era.

Why: 100% of event ticket sales will be donated to The Wright Fashion House to provide real support to young, Black fashion entrepreneurs. NFTMS has partnered with founder Andre Wright to amplify the organization's mission across the country. Join us now to support this movement.

Who: Featured fashion retail panelists and participants include Lisa Chin (Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Reformation), John A. Shumate (Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Champion), Art Lewin (Owner of Art Lewin Bespoke), Emily Blumenthal (Founder of Handbag Designer 101, Creator of the Handbag Awards), and more leading innovators. BDMT (Business Development Marketing Transformation) Global, a 4-time award-winning community-building initiative leader headquartered in Boston also supports this movement.

When: March 3rd, 2022 from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM EST/ 6:30 am - 9:30 AM PST

Where: Virtual Zoom event. Attendees can register here.

Founded in Korea in 2015, OMNIOUS.AI is a leading visual AI solutions developer for established enterprises and growing e-commerce businesses alike. The company was selected as a Best Use Case in Retail AI by NVIDIA, a global hot startup by Amazon Web Services, and the grand prize winner of the 30th Korea Textile and Fashion Awards. For more information, visit OMNIOUS.AI.

