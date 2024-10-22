Second Nature Brands Acquires Voortman

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands LLC, a leading portfolio of premium and better-for-you snacks and treats brands, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Voortman® cookie brand from The J.M. Smucker Co. in an all-cash transaction.

Voortman® is a leading manufacturer and marketer of growing, category-leading zero sugar cookies and wafer cookies, sold across the US and Canada under the Voortman Bakery brand. The transaction includes all Voortman® trademarks and its leased manufacturing facility in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. In addition, approximately 300 employees will transition with the business.

A portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), Second Nature Brands is headquartered in Michigan and owns a growing portfolio of leading brands including Kar's Nuts, the #1 branded trail mix snack; Second Nature Snacks, the leader in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snack mixes; Sahale Snacks, the pioneer in super premium glazed nut and fruit mixes; Sanders, the leader in small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels, and; Brownie Brittle, a category-defining crispy brownie snack.

With now combined annual sales over $500 million, Second Nature Brands' acquisition of Voortman® adds significant size and scale to its portfolio. This acquisition follows Second Nature Brands' purchase of Sahale Snacks in September 2023 and Brownie Brittle in December 2022, further grows Second Nature Brands' platform of leading brands in better snacks and treats, and better positions the Company in the Specialty Cookies category and the Canadian market.

Commenting on the deal, Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands, said, "We are excited to welcome the Voortman® brand and team to the Second Nature Brands family. This strategic and transformative acquisition fits perfectly into our better snacking and treating portfolio of brands. The acquisition of Voortman® broadens our scale within the cookie category and unlocks new opportunities and capabilities for future growth in the US and Canada."

The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter of The J.M. Smucker Co. current fiscal year, ending April 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Second Nature Brands on the transaction

