Second Nature Brands Appoints New CFO and CCO; Opens Chicago-Area Office

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the company's ambitious plans and next phase of transformative growth, Second Nature Brands LLC, a leading portfolio of premium, better snacks and treats brands, is excited to announce the appointments of Christopher Kodosky as Chief Financial Officer and Matthew White as Chief Customer Officer as well as the opening of a new Chicago-area office.

Leadership Appointments

Christopher Kodosky as Chief Financial Officer and Matthew White as Chief Customer Officer

Christopher Kodosky, Chief Financial Officer, brings extensive expertise in guiding finance teams through growth and transformation across several manufacturing industries, in both public and private equity environments. Christopher previously held CFO roles at S&S Activewear, Justrite Safety Group and Global Brass & Copper Holdings. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois-Champaign and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Matthew White, Chief Customer Officer, brings over 30 years of CPG industry experience in sales, commercial strategy, and transformational leadership. Previously, Matt served as Senior Vice President, Sales & Commercial Strategy at Jack Link's. He has also held leadership roles at Schwan's Consumer Brands, Hillshire Brands, and Coca-Cola. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a minor in Business Management from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from DePaul University.

CEO Comments

Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands, stated:

"Welcoming Christopher and Matt to our leadership team enables the next phase of transformational growth at Second Nature Brands. Christopher's proven financial expertise and Matt's exceptional leadership in sales and strategy will be pivotal as we continue to advance our aggressive growth agenda and enhance operational excellence."

Chicago-Area Expansion

In further support of the company's growth plans, Second Nature Brands is opening a new office in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois in the first quarter. The new office will house existing Chicago-based employees, and the company intends to add additional positions in the new office over the next several months.

"Chicago's reputation as a hub for top CPG talent makes it an ideal location for a Second Nature Brands office," said Mehren. "This expansion strengthens our ability to further attract industry-leading talent as we enter an exciting new chapter of growth."

About Second Nature Brands

A portfolio company of CapVest Partners LLP, Second Nature Brands owns a growing portfolio of leading brands including Kar's Nuts, the #1 branded trail mix snack; Second Nature Snacks, the leader in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snack mixes; Sahale Snacks, the pioneer in super premium glazed nut and fruit mixes; Sanders, the leader in small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels; Brownie Brittle, a category-defining crispy brownie snack, and; now recently, Voortman, the category-leader in premium zero sugar and wafer cookies. For more information, please visit Second Nature Brands.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell, Powell PR

Mobile: 516.314.7730

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Second Nature Brands