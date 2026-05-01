SECOND NATURE BRANDS ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED CASHEWS, PISTACHIOS, AND CHERRIES IN KETO CRUNCH SMART MIX

The affected product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online orders.

The product comes in a 10-ounce pouch with UPC 077034013405. Affected pouches are marked with "Best if used by 2/12/2027" on the backside of pouch. Packages with other Best if used by dates are not affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing cashews, pistachios, and cherries was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased 10-ounce packages of Second Nature Keto Crunch Smart Mix with Best if used by 2/12/2027 should not consume the product and should contact Second Nature Brands for a full refund.

Consumers may contact the company by calling +1.800.651.7263 Monday-Friday from 8:00AM to 8:00PM ET, Saturday-Sunday from 9:00AM to 5:00PM ET or via [email protected]

Second Nature Brands is committed to the safety and quality of its products and is taking immediate steps to correct the issue and prevent recurrence.

Second Nature Brands is conducting this recall with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SOURCE Second Nature Brands