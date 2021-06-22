Second Nature Brands Opens New Innovation Center To Accelerate New Snacks and Treats Product Development

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Brands, a leading snacks and treats company, announced the opening of its new Innovation Center at its Sanders Factory in Clinton Township, Michigan. The Innovation Center will house research and development for all the company's brands, including Kar's Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates.

"The new Second Nature Brands Innovation Center will further accelerate our innovation and product development process, enabling us to formulate and launch new products faster than ever," said Jennifer Bauer, CMO of Second Nature Brands. "In this new Innovation Center, our team of diverse and experienced food scientists are focused on developing innovative snacks and treats products in the growing Better-for-You and Permissible Indulgence spaces."

The Innovation Center features a research and development lab, temperature-controlled product storage area, and sensory research facility, allowing Second Nature Brands to develop, consumer test, and rapidly iterate on new product innovation. The Innovation Center will also provide a space to collaborate with the company's retail customer partners on developing new products that fulfill emerging market needs.

"Innovation has been part of our DNA for over a hundred years and is still thriving today," said Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands. "From our high-capacity, single batch kettle-cooked caramel making process, to pioneering Kar's Sweet 'N Salty Mix, we are inspired every day to explore new technologies and to find product opportunities. With the launch of our Innovation Center, we are investing in tools and resources to explore a broader universe of new products."

"It is certainly nice to have the Innovation Center of a major company located in Clinton Township," said Robert Cannon, Supervisor, Clinton Township. "We appreciate Second Nature Brands' investment in our community, and the job opportunities they make available to our local workforce, and we certainly appreciate their products."

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading creator of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. By investing in new product development, thoughtful ingredient sourcing, and innovative business processes, Second Nature Brands is reimagining premium and better-for-you snacks and treats. Under its growing family of brands, Kar's Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, and Sanders Chocolates®, Second Nature Brands has an extensive distribution network across the United States and a growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence. Currently, Kar's Nuts® and Second Nature Snacks® are two of the best-selling trail mix brands in the nation, including the #1 selling Kar's Sweet 'n Salty Mix. Sanders Chocolates is one of the largest kettle-cooked, small-batch crafters of sea salt caramel treats in the U.S. Find out more at Second Nature Brands ( www.secondnaturebrandsus.com ), Kar's Nuts ( www.karsnuts.com ), Second Nature Snacks ( www.secondnaturesnacks.com ), and Sanders Chocolates ( www.sanderscandy.com ).

SOURCE Second Nature Brands