Second Nature Snacks Introduces Exotic Flavors with the Launch of its Global Fusions Trail Mix Line

#1 Premium Trail Mix Brand Debuts Mediterranean Herb and Citrus Habanero Flavors

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Nature Snacks , leader in the premium trail mix category, is excited to unveil its Global Fusions Trail Mixes with the launch of two new flavors: Mediterranean Herb and Citrus Habanero. These mouth-watering flavors will transport you to exotic destinations during your snack break. The nutrient-packed products have 5g of protein per serving, have less sugar than traditional trail mixes and are gluten free certified with no artificial colors or preservatives. You can find them now at select retailers nationwide like Kroger and Meijer as well as on Amazon here and here .

Second Nature Global Fusions Line

MEDITERRANEAN HERB - 10oz. Bag

Featuring unique flavors inspired by the rocky shores of the Mediterranean, including Italian-herb seasoned nuts, tomato flakes and white cheddar cheese.

5g of protein and 3g of fiber per 1 ounce serving

Good Source of Antioxidant Vitamin E

No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives

Gluten Free Certified

CITRUS HABANERO - 10oz. Bag

This mix of global goodness features citrus habanero seasoned cashews, dried mango, roasted and salted pepitas and roasted corn.

5g of protein per 1 ounce serving

Good Source of Iron and Magnesium

No artificial colors or preservatives

Gluten Free Certified

Non-GMO Project Verified

"The Second Nature Snacks Global Fusions Trail Mix line is a reflection of our commitment to innovation -- matching flavors and ingredients to consumer tastes and trends," said Jennifer Bauer, CMO at Second Nature Brands. "With travel costs exorbitant, we wanted to transport consumers with fabulous flavor profiles like Mediterranean Herb and Citrus Habanero, that are flavorful, fun and nutrient-dense. These unique trail mixes feature a culinary-seasoned collection of nuts, legumes, fruits and vegetables, bringing worldwide flavors right to your home."

Second Nature Snacks plans to add more mixes to the Global Fusions product line in the future, with additional varieties from faraway lands. The MSRP for a 10-ounce package is $7.49.

About Second Nature Snacks

At Second Nature®, our snacking philosophy abides by some simple rules: Instinctive. Fun. Good habit forming. In other words…it's got to be 'second nature'. We create satisfying medleys made using natural ingredients, like dark chocolate, almonds, pecans, pistachios, blueberries, tart red cherries, and cranberries. No preservatives or artificial colors or additives here. Whether you're craving something sweet, salty or sodium free, our medleys will hit the spot. Second Nature cares and its social responsibility program is focused on: environmental stewardship, responsible sourcing, and workplace and community well-being. We are committed to managing our business in a way that minimizes our environmental impact and ensures a sustainable future for both our customers and our employees. Learn more at SecondNatureSnacks.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading creator of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. By investing in new product development, thoughtful ingredient sourcing, and innovative business processes, Second Nature Brands is reimagining premium, and better-for-you snacks and treats. Under its growing family of brands is Kar's Nuts®, Second Nature Snacks®, Sanders Chocolates® and Brownie Brittle®. Second Nature Brands has an extensive distribution network across the United States and a growing direct-to-consumer eCommerce presence. Visit SecondNatureBrandsus.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

[email protected]

516.314.7730

SOURCE Second Nature