Second Order From Marcella Property Group For Heliospectra MITRA LED Lighting Solutions for Cannabis Cultivation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliospectra AB (publ) (North American ADR OTCQB: HLSPY, and Nasdaq First North Growth Market: HELIO), a world leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces a new order from Marcella Property Group, LLC in Dewey, Oklahoma, United States. The order value is USD $87,920.

Marcella Property Group, LLC is a well-known and respected organization with a primary focus in growing top shelf cannabis that sells at a fair price. Their passion is cultivation, providing customers with high quality, sustainable products all year round.



Heliospectra's MITRA is the horticulture market's first truly modular LED light. Designed by Growers for Growers, MITRA is the perfect solution for high light crops, boasting in high-intensity light output and electrical efficacy of up to 2.8 µmol/J.

The order will be delivered in October 2020.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Ali Ahmadian, CEO of Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 203 6344 | [email protected]spectra.com

http://www.heliospectra.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/heliospectra/r/second-order-from-marcella-property-group-for-heliospectra-mitra-led-lighting-solutions-for-cannabis,c3182548

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Heliospectra