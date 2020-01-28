Second Phase of "Artist in Hotel" Project to Start at Park Hotel Tokyo

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Hotel Tokyo announced on January 28 that it will start the second phase of the "Artist in Hotel" project from April 2020.

Park Hotel Tokyo wishes to have guests experience Japanese aesthetics and culture in the second phase of the "Artist in Hotel" project. Beginning with the creation of Artist Rooms under the theme of "Tea Room" in April 2020, Park Hotel Tokyo will be creating other themes, such as "Dharma," "Kimono" and "Railway," and accept public applications from Japanese artists. A total of 31 Artist Rooms will be implemented on the 34th floor.

The "Artist in Hotel" project, which began in 2012, is the Park Hotel Tokyo version of "Artist in Residence." Japanese artists, based on the hotel concept "Infinite Time and Space Amid Cognizant Japanese Beauty," stayed at the hotel to absorb the atmosphere, and fashioned a standard guest room into a work of art.

During the first phase, Park Hotel Tokyo has completed 31 Artist Rooms by 31 different Japanese artists on the 31st floor of the hotel. This project, given high marks as "pioneering, and increasing the charms of Japan," was honored at the Japan Tourism Awards in 2017.



Park Hotel Tokyo Art Project Director Yoshitomo Fujikawa said: "We hope to deliver works of art that express the inspiration which can only be born here, and portray the guest room as a canvas."

Please look forward to Park Hotel Tokyo's expansion of "Infinite Time and Space Amid Cognizant Japanese Beauty" through the creation of Artist Rooms.

About Park Hotel Tokyo

Based on the concept of "Infinite Time and Space Amid Cognizant Japanese Beauty," Park Hotel Tokyo has created a set of themes known as ART (Atrium, Restaurant and Art) and incorporated art allowing guests to experience Japanese aesthetics in the context of each of these themes. The staff and artists of Park Hotel Tokyo, with their understanding and pride of their own culture, look forward to welcoming guests with traditional Japanese hospitality to the atrium sky garden in the center of Tokyo.

