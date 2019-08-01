Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data) Revenues $ 164,792



$ 155,518



$ 328,504



$ 308,353

















Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 70,097



$ 61,992



$ 141,537



$ 156,690

Net earnings per common share $ 0.43



$ 0.40



$ 0.87



$ 1.02

















FFO available to common stockholders $ 110,859



$ 104,944



$ 221,203



$ 207,713

FFO per common share $ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 1.37



$ 1.35

















Core FFO available to common stockholders $ 110,859



$ 105,204



$ 219,872



$ 208,234

Core FFO per common share $ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 1.36



$ 1.35

















AFFO available to common stockholders $ 112,619



$ 105,303



$ 223,249



$ 208,182

AFFO per common share $ 0.69



$ 0.68



$ 1.38



$ 1.35



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

AFFO per common share increased 1.5% over prior year results

Portfolio occupancy was 98.8% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 98.2% on March 31, 2019 and 98.2% on December 31, 2018

as compared to 98.2% on and 98.2% on Invested $275.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 71 properties with an aggregate 1,678,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 71 properties with an aggregate 1,678,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9% Sold 13 properties for $42.0 million producing $12.6 million of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest

producing of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest Raised $82.0 million net proceeds from the issuance of 1,531,684 common shares

First Half of 2019 Highlights:

FFO per share increased 1.5% over prior year results

Core FFO per share increased 0.7% over prior year results

AFFO per common share increased 2.2% over prior year results

Invested $392.8 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 104 properties with an aggregate 2,112,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 104 properties with an aggregate 2,112,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.9% Sold 30 properties for $61.4 million producing $23.0 million of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest

producing of gains on sales, net of noncontrolling interest Raised $87.2 million in net proceeds from issuance of 1,632,864 common shares

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties posted steady, consistent results in the second quarter of 2019, highlighted by a solid quarter of acquisitions and a meaningful uptick in our occupancy rate. In July, we increased our common stock dividend by three percent to 51.5 cents per quarter, while maintaining our very conservative dividend payout ratio. 2019 will mark our 30th consecutive year of increased annual dividends, a feat matched by only two other REITs and by less than 90 public companies in the United States."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 3,043 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on August 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

The reported results are preliminary and not final and there can be no assurance that the results will not vary from the final information filed on Form 10-Q with the Commission for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019. In the opinion of management, all adjustments considered necessary for a fair presentation of these reported results have been made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Income Statement Summary

































Revenues:















Rental income

$ 164,596



$ 155,153



$ 327,622



$ 307,915

Interest and other income from real estate transactions

196



365



882



438





164,792



155,518



328,504



308,353



















Operating expenses:















General and administrative

9,276



8,741



18,798



17,437

Real estate

6,600



5,828



13,692



11,690

Depreciation and amortization

46,241



43,304



92,421



87,802

Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

7,187



3,835



10,432



6,083

Retirement severance costs

—



260



—



521





69,304



61,968



135,343



123,533

Gain on disposition of real estate

13,002



4,106



23,447



42,702

Earnings from operations

108,490



97,656



216,608



227,522



















Other expenses (revenues):















Interest and other income

(487)



(37)



(2,411)



(63)

Interest expense

29,811



27,110



59,768



53,712

Leasing transaction costs

75



—



127



—





29,399



27,073



57,484



53,649



















Net earnings

79,091



70,583



159,124



173,873

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(413)



(10)



(423)



(19)



















Net earnings attributable to NNN

78,678



70,573



158,701



173,854

Series E preferred stock dividends

(4,096)



(4,096)



(8,194)



(8,194)

Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)



(4,485)



(8,970)



(8,970)

Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 70,097



$ 61,992



$ 141,537



$ 156,690



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

161,893



153,811



161,502



153,428

Diluted

162,352



154,204



161,995



153,840



















Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.43



$ 0.40



$ 0.87



$ 1.02

Diluted

$ 0.43



$ 0.40



$ 0.87



$ 1.02



National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 70,097



$ 61,992



$ 141,537



$ 156,690

Real estate depreciation and amortization

46,165



43,223



92,269



87,642

Gain on disposition of real estate, net of noncontrolling

interests

(12,590)



(4,106)



(23,035)



(42,702)

Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

7,187



3,835



10,432



6,083

Total FFO adjustments

40,762



42,952



79,666



51,023

FFO available to common stockholders

$ 110,859



$ 104,944



$ 221,203



$ 207,713



















FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 1.37



$ 1.35

Diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 1.37



$ 1.35



















Core Funds From Operations Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 70,097



$ 61,992



$ 141,537



$ 156,690

Total FFO adjustments

40,762



42,952



79,666



51,023

FFO available to common stockholders

110,859



104,944



221,203



207,713



















Retirement severance costs

—



260



—



521

Gain on sale of equity investments

—



—



(1,331)



—

Total Core FFO adjustments

—



260



(1,331)



521

Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 110,859



$ 105,204



$ 219,872



$ 208,234



















Core FFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 1.36



$ 1.36

Diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.68



$ 1.36



$ 1.35

























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 70,097



$ 61,992



$ 141,537



$ 156,690

Total FFO adjustments

40,762



42,952



79,666



51,023

Total Core FFO adjustments

—



260



(1,331)



521

Core FFO available to common stockholders

110,859



105,204



219,872



208,234



















Straight-line accrued rent

(413)



68



(1,160)



(930)

Net capital lease rent adjustment

167



234



338



462

Below-market rent amortization

(173)



(1,417)



(401)



(2,115)

Stock based compensation expense

2,524



2,290



5,071



4,435

Capitalized interest expense

(345)



(1,076)



(471)



(1,904)

Total AFFO adjustments

1,760



99



3,377



(52)

AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 112,619



$ 105,303



$ 223,249



$ 208,182



















AFFO per common share:















Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 1.38



$ 1.36

Diluted

$ 0.69



$ 0.68



$ 1.38



$ 1.35



















Other Information:















Rental income from operating leases(1)

$ 160,234



$ 150,969



$ 318,632



$ 298,798

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 208



$ 225



$ 420



$ 455

Percentage rent(1)

$ 300



$ 189



$ 722



$ 734



















Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(1)

$ 3,854



$ 3,770



$ 7,848



$ 7,928

Real estate expenses

(6,600)



(5,828)



(13,692)



(11,690)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,746)



$ (2,058)



$ (5,844)



$ (3,762)



















Amortization of debt costs

$ 931



$ 894



$ 1,851



$ 1,781

Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ 139



$ 132



$ 281



$ 266

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 78



$ 84



$ 158



$ 165







(1) The condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are presented under

the new accounting standard, ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)." For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, the

aggregate of such amounts is $164,596 and $327,622, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For

the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, the aggregate of such amounts is $155,153 and $307,915, respectively.

2019 Earnings Guidance:









Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press

release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



2019 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate and

impairment charges

$1.60 - $1.65 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.11 per share Core FFO per share

$2.71 - $2.76 per share AFFO per share

$2.76 - $2.81 per share G&A expenses

$37.0 - $38.0 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$10.0 - $10.5 Million Acquisition volume

$550 - $650 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $120 Million

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Balance Sheet Summary

















Assets:







Real estate:







Accounted for using the operating method, net of accumulated

depreciation and amortization

$ 7,110,598



$ 6,851,216

Accounted for using the direct financing method

7,052



8,069

Real estate held for sale

288



16,147

Cash and cash equivalents

2,209



114,267

Receivables, net of allowance of $506 and $2,273, respectively

2,507



3,797

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $1,842

28,198



25,387

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

3,468



4,081

Other assets

98,481



80,474

Total assets

$ 7,252,801



$ 7,103,438











Liabilities:







Line of credit payable

$ 63,200



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost

12,379



12,694

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized

debt costs

2,840,674



2,838,701

Accrued interest payable

17,984



19,519

Other liabilities

96,113



77,919

Total liabilities

3,030,350



2,948,833











Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,222,449



4,154,250

Noncontrolling interests

2



355

Total equity

4,222,451



4,154,605











Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,252,801



$ 7,103,438









































Common shares outstanding

163,513



161,504











Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

32,053



30,487



National Retail Properties, Inc. Debt Summary As of June 30, 2019 (in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount

Stated Rate

Effective

Rate

Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 63,200



$ 63,200



L + 87.5 bps

3.295 %

January 2022





















Unsecured notes payable:



















2022

325,000



323,162



3.800 %

3.985 %

October 2022 2023

350,000



348,913



3.300 %

3.388 %

April 2023 2024

350,000



349,618



3.900 %

3.924 %

June 2024 2025

400,000



399,346



4.000 %

4.029 %

November 2025 2026

350,000



346,992



3.600 %

3.733 %

December 2026 2027

400,000



398,621



3.500 %

3.548 %

October 2027 2028

400,000



397,326



4.300 %

4.388 %

October 2028 2048

300,000



295,809



4.800 %

4.890 %

October 2048 Total

2,875,000



2,859,787



































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 2,938,200



$ 2,922,987



































Debt costs





(26,932)













Accumulated amortization

7,819













Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(19,113)













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

$ 2,840,674















(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 8.8 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)

$ 12,445



5.23 %

July 2023

















Debt costs

(147)











Accumulated amortization

81











Debt costs, net of accumulated

amortization

(66)











Mortgages payable, including

unamortized premium and net of

unamortized debt costs

$ 12,379











(1) Includes unamortized premium















National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade









As of June 30,





Line of Trade

2019(1)

2018(2)

1.

Convenience stores

17.7 %

18.8 %

2.

Restaurants – full service

11.1 %

12.1 %

3.

Automotive service

9.1 %

7.7 %

4.

Restaurants – limited service

8.8 %

7.9 %

5.

Family entertainment centers

6.9 %

6.5 %

6.

Health and fitness

5.4 %

5.6 %

7.

Theaters

4.8 %

4.8 %

8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.4 %

3.1 %

9.

Automotive parts

3.3 %

3.6 %

10.

Equipment rental

2.7 %

1.9 %

11.

Home improvement

2.6 %

1.7 %

12.

Wholesale clubs

2.3 %

2.4 %

13.

Medical service providers

2.2 %

2.3 %

14.

General merchandise

1.8 %

1.8 %

15.

Home furnishings

1.7 %

1.6 %

16.

Furniture

1.7 %

1.8 %

17.

Travel plazas

1.6 %

1.7 %

18.

Drug stores

1.6 %

1.9 %

19.

Consumer electronics

1.6 %

1.7 %

20.

Bank

1.5 %

1.9 %





Other

8.2 %

9.2 %





Total

100.0 %

100.0 %



Top 10 States



State



% of Total(1)



State



% of Total(1)

1. Texas



17.4 %

6. Georgia



4.5 %

2. Florida



8.9 %

7. Indiana



3.9 %

3. Ohio



5.7 %

8. Tennessee



3.9 %

4. Illinois



5.2 %

9. Virginia



3.7 %

5. North Carolina



4.5 %

10. California



3.1 %









(1) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2019.



(2) Based on the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2018.

