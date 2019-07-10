Second Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call

SHANGHAI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:

Dr. Zhao Haijun , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dr. Liang Mong Song , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dr. Gao Yonggang , Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary

, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary Tim Kuo , Director, Investor Relations

as they announce the company's second quarter 2019 results and take questions from investors on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The second quarter 2019 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Friday, August 9, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

DATE: Friday, August 9, 2019

TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

8:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 EDT )

WEBCAST:

The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fmzrieg5

DIAL-IN:

For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:

(Passcode: SMIC)

US +1 845-675-0437

HK +852 3018-6771

CHINA +86 400-620-8038

TW +886 2-5572-3895



REPLAY:

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/site/company_financialSummary , along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+86 21-2081-2804

IR@smics.com

18 Zhangjiang Road

Pudong New Area

Shanghai, 201203

People's Republic of China

SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.smics.com

