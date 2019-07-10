Second Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call
SMIC (SEHK: 981, OTCQX: SMICY)
Jul 10, 2019, 05:31 ET
SHANGHAI, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:
- Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary
- Tim Kuo, Director, Investor Relations
as they announce the company's second quarter 2019 results and take questions from investors on Friday, August 9, 2019.
The second quarter 2019 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Friday, August 9, 2019.
CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS
DATE: Friday, August 9, 2019
TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)
8:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 EDT)
WEBCAST:
The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fmzrieg5
DIAL-IN:
For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:
(Passcode: SMIC)
US +1 845-675-0437
HK +852 3018-6771
CHINA +86 400-620-8038
TW +886 2-5572-3895
REPLAY:
Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/site/company_financialSummary, along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
+86 21-2081-2804
IR@smics.com
18 Zhangjiang Road
Pudong New Area
Shanghai, 201203
People's Republic of China
