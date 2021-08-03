Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results And Increased 2021 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced its operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include:

Operating Results:

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:



Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues $ 179,011



$ 163,701



$ 358,789



$ 338,764





















Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 68,538



$ 41,780



$ 120,640



$ 102,473



Net earnings per common share $ 0.39



$ 0.24



$ 0.69



$ 0.60





















FFO available to common stockholders $ 122,862



$ 111,738



$ 222,683



$ 214,247



FFO per common share $ 0.70



$ 0.65



$ 1.27



$ 1.25





















Core FFO available to common stockholders $ 122,862



$ 111,738



$ 244,011



$ 230,926



Core FFO per common share $ 0.70



$ 0.65



$ 1.40



$ 1.35





















AFFO available to common stockholders $ 134,375

(1) $ 83,240

(2) $ 267,908

(1) $ 204,990

(2) AFFO per common share $ 0.77

(1) $ 0.49

(2) $ 1.53

(1) $ 1.20

(2)



(1) Amounts include $8,323 and $17,706 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.72 and $1.43 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Amounts exclude $30,223 of net straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.66 and $1.37 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

As of July 28, 2021 , NNN had collected approximately 99% of rent originally due for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 , and approximately 99% of rent originally due in July 2021

, NNN had collected approximately 99% of rent originally due for the quarter ended , and approximately 99% of rent originally due in Maintained high occupancy levels at 98.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at June 30, 2021 as compared to 98.3% at March 31, 2021 and 98.5% at December 31, 2020

as compared to 98.3% at and 98.5% at Invested $102.9 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 29 properties with an aggregate 173,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.7%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 29 properties with an aggregate 173,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.7% Sold 15 properties for $22.9 million producing $4.2 million of gains on sales

producing of gains on sales Expanded line of credit borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.1 billion , reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to June 2025 .

to , reduced pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points, and extended maturity to . Ended the quarter with $249.6 million of cash and no amounts drawn on the $1.1 billion bank credit facility

First Half of 2021 Highlights:

Invested $208.6 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 58 properties with an aggregate 528,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.5%

in property investments, including the acquisition of 58 properties with an aggregate 528,000 square feet of gross leasable area at an initial cash yield of 6.5% Sold 26 properties for $40.4 million producing $8.5 million of gains on sales

producing of gains on sales Raised $2.4 million net proceeds from the issuance of 61,430 common shares

net proceeds from the issuance of 61,430 common shares Issued $450 million principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051

principal amount of 3.500% senior unsecured notes due 2051 Redeemed $350 million principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023

principal amount of 3.300% senior unsecured notes due 2023 Weighted average debt maturity increased to 13.0 years

NNN has entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants for an aggregate $51,799,000 and $4,758,000 of rent originally due for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The rent deferral lease amendments require the deferred rents to be repaid at a later time during the lease term. Approximately $3,259,000 of deferred rent was repaid in 2020 and approximately $21,151,000 of deferred rent was repaid in the six months ending June 30, 2021.

Core FFO guidance for 2021 was increased from a range of $2.70 to $2.75 to a range of $2.75 to $2.80 per share. The 2021 AFFO is estimated to be $2.95 to $3.00 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.60 to $1.65 per share, plus $1.15 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate and any charges for impairments or loss on early extinguishment of debt. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jay Whitehurst, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "National Retail Properties produced another quarter of strong results, driven by continued high occupancy, impressive rent collections and solid acquisitions from relationship tenants, all supported by a low leverage, flexible balance sheet. In addition to our recently announced increase in the common stock dividend, thus making 2021 our 32nd consecutive year of increased annual dividends, we are pleased today to increase our guidance for 2021 Core FFO per share, reflecting a return to our pre-pandemic strategy to generate consistent mid-single digits per share growth on a multi-year basis. With almost $250M of cash in the bank and no material debt maturities until 2024, we are well positioned for the balance of 2021 and beyond."

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned 3,173 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Management will hold a conference call on August 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position and on the world economy, general economic conditions, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, and, risks related to the company's status as a REIT. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's unconsolidated partnerships and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items like transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Income Statement Summary





































Revenues:

















Rental income

$ 178,004



$ 163,479



$ 357,202



$ 338,026



Interest and other income from real estate transactions

1,007



222



1,587



738







179,011



163,701



358,789



338,764























Operating expenses:

















General and administrative

11,868



9,395



23,616



19,495



Real estate

6,619



6,323



14,344



13,959



Depreciation and amortization

50,875



48,936



100,855



98,124



Leasing transaction costs

22



—



60



36



Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries

7,735



21,854



9,866



27,367







77,119



86,508



148,741



158,981



Gain on disposition of real estate

4,181



719



8,462



13,489



Earnings from operations

106,073



77,912



218,510



193,272























Other expenses (revenues):

















Interest and other income

(33)



(106)



(98)



(271)



Interest expense

33,085



31,753



67,672

(1) 65,423

(2) Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



21,328



16,679







33,052



31,647



88,902



81,831























Net earnings

73,021



46,265



129,608



111,441



Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

2



—



2



2























Net earnings attributable to NNN

73,023



46,265



129,610



111,443



Series F preferred stock dividends

(4,485)



(4,485)



(8,970)



(8,970)



Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 68,538



$ 41,780



$ 120,640



$ 102,473























Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic

174,611



171,389



174,600



171,214



Diluted

174,727



171,485



174,733



171,374























Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:

















Basic

$ 0.39



$ 0.24



$ 0.69



$ 0.60



Diluted

$ 0.39



$ 0.24



$ 0.69



$ 0.60























(1) Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(2) Includes $2,291 in connection with the redemption of 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)















Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:

















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 68,538



$ 41,780



$ 120,640



$ 102,473



Real estate depreciation and amortization

50,770



48,823



100,639



97,896



Gain on disposition of real estate

(4,181)



(719)



(8,462)



(13,489)



Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries

7,735



21,854



9,866



27,367



Total FFO adjustments

54,324



69,958



102,043



111,774



FFO available to common stockholders

$ 122,862



$ 111,738



$ 222,683



$ 214,247























FFO per common share:

















Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.65



$ 1.28



$ 1.25



Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 0.65



$ 1.27



$ 1.25























Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:

















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 68,538



$ 41,780



$ 120,640



$ 102,473



Total FFO adjustments

54,324



69,958



102,043



111,774



FFO available to common stockholders

122,862



111,738



222,683



214,247























Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—



—



21,328



16,679



Total Core FFO adjustments

—



—



21,328



16,679



Core FFO available to common stockholders

$ 122,862



$ 111,738



$ 244,011



$ 230,926























Core FFO per common share:

















Basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.65



$ 1.40



$ 1.35



Diluted

$ 0.70



$ 0.65



$ 1.40



$ 1.35

























National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:

















Net earnings available to common stockholders

$ 68,538



$ 41,780



$ 120,640



$ 102,473



Total FFO adjustments

54,324



69,958



102,043



111,774



Total Core FFO adjustments

—



—



21,328



16,679



Core FFO available to common stockholders

122,862



111,738



244,011



230,926























Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves

7,359



(30,984)



15,692



(31,045)



Net capital lease rent adjustment

95



22



185



83



Below-market rent amortization

(112)



(190)



(274)



(410)



Stock based compensation expense

4,235



3,074



8,421



6,322



Capitalized interest expense

(64)



(420)



(127)



(886)



Total AFFO adjustments

11,513



(28,498)



23,897



(25,936)



AFFO available to common stockholders

$ 134,375

(1) $ 83,240

(2) $ 267,908

(1) $ 204,990

(2)



















AFFO per common share:

















Basic

$ 0.77

(1) $ 0.49

(2) $ 1.53

(1) $ 1.20

(2) Diluted

$ 0.77

(1) $ 0.49

(2) $ 1.53

(1) $ 1.20

(2)



















Other Information:

















Rental income from operating leases(3)

$ 173,371



$ 159,300



$ 346,954



$ 328,033



Earned income from direct financing leases(3)

$ 157



$ 162



$ 315



$ 326



Percentage rent(3)

$ 231



$ 165



$ 335



$ 568























Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)

$ 4,245



$ 3,852



$ 9,598



$ 9,099



Real estate expenses

(6,620)



(6,323)



(14,345)



(13,959)



Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (2,375)



$ (2,471)



$ (4,747)



$ (4,860)























Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,042



$ 1,026



$ 2,882

(4) $ 2,842

(5) Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding maturities)

$ 155



$ 147



$ 312



$ 294



Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 108



$ 115



$ 222



$ 233





























(1) Amounts include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $8,323 and $17,706 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.72 and $1.43 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Amounts exclude $30,223 of straight-line accrued rent from rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments. Including such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.66 and $1.37 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. (3) For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $178,004 and $357,202, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, the aggregate of such amounts is $163,479 and $338,026, respectively. (4) Includes $745 in connection with the redemption of the 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (5) Includes $851 in connection with the redemption of the 3.80% senior unsecured notes due 2022 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

2021 Earnings Guidance:













Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.



2021 Guidance Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate, impairment charges and loss on early extinguishment of debt

$1.60 - $1.65 per share Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.15 per share Core FFO per share

$2.75 - $2.80 per share AFFO per share(1)

$2.95 - $3.00 per share General and administrative expenses

$46 - $48 Million Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$10 - $12 Million Acquisition volume

$400 - $500 Million Disposition volume

$80 - $100 Million





(1) Estimates include the net straight-line accrued rent impact of the rent repayment from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments of $24,953,000 for 2021. Absent such, AFFO per common share guidance would have been $2.81 - $2.86 per share for 2021.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (in thousands) (unaudited)





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet Summary

















Assets:







Real estate portfolio

$ 7,270,513



$ 7,212,655

Real estate held for sale

12,736



5,671

Cash and cash equivalents

249,558



267,236

Receivables, net of allowance of $779 and $835, respectively

3,613



4,338

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $5,294 and $6,947, respectively

37,870



53,958

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $18,243 and $17,294, respectively

8,508



1,917

Other assets

93,002



92,069

Total assets

$ 7,675,800



$ 7,637,844











Liabilities:







Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —

Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt cost

11,049



11,395

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

3,299,218



3,209,527

Accrued interest payable

21,816



19,401

Other liabilities

72,839



78,217

Total liabilities

3,404,922



3,318,540











Stockholders' equity of NNN

4,270,876



4,319,300

Noncontrolling interests

2



4

Total equity

4,270,878



4,319,304











Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,675,800



$ 7,637,844









































Common shares outstanding

175,599



175,233











Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)

32,664



32,461













National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal

Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount

Stated Rate

Effective Rate

Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ —



$ —



L + 77.5 bps

— %

June 2025





















Unsecured notes payable:



















2024

350,000



349,763



3.900 %

3.924 %

June 2024 2025

400,000



399,533



4.000 %

4.029 %

November 2025 2026

350,000



347,719



3.600 %

3.733 %

December 2026 2027

400,000



398,918



3.500 %

3.548 %

October 2027 2028

400,000



397,815



4.300 %

4.388 %

October 2028 2030

400,000



398,863



2.500 %

2.536 %

April 2030 2048

300,000



295,946



4.800 %

4.890 %

October 2048 2050

300,000



294,096



3.100 %

3.205 %

April 2050 2051

450,000



441,641



3.500 %

3.602 %

April 2051





















Total

3,350,000



3,324,294



































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 3,350,000



$ 3,324,294



































Debt costs





(33,178)













Accumulated amortization

8,102













Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(25,076)













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs

$ 3,299,218















(1) Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 13.0 years.

Mortgages Payable

Principal

Balance

Interest Rate

Maturity Date

Mortgage(1)

$ 11,080



5.230 %

July 2023

















Debt costs

(147)











Accumulated amortization

116











Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization

(31)











Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs

$ 11,049











(1) Includes unamortized premium





















































National Retail Properties, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of June 30, 2021

Credit Facility and Note Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of June 30, 2021, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants

Required

June 30, 2021 Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.34 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.27 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

0.001 Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.96 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.93









Unsecured Notes Key Covenants

Required

June 30, 2021 Limitation on incurrence of total debt

≤ 60%

36.5% Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

≤ 40%

0.1% Debt service coverage ratio

≥ 1.50

4.43 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

≥ 150%

274%

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Lines of Trade

















% of Rent

Collections

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021(3)







As of June 30,





Line of Trade

2021(1)

2020(2)

1.

Convenience stores

18.0 %

18.1 %

99.9 % 2.

Automotive service

11.4 %

10.2 %

99.7 % 3.

Restaurants – full service

9.9 %

10.6 %

93.9 % 4.

Restaurants – limited service

9.2 %

8.8 %

99.7 % 5.

Family entertainment centers

6.1 %

6.7 %

99.9 % 6.

Health and fitness

5.2 %

5.2 %

99.3 % 7.

Theaters

4.6 %

4.7 %

94.9 % 8.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

3.5 %

3.5 %

100.0 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.2 %

2.6 %

100.0 % 10.

Automotive parts

3.1 %

3.1 %

100.0 % 11.

Home improvement

2.6 %

2.6 %

100.0 % 12.

Wholesale clubs

2.5 %

2.5 %

100.0 % 13.

Medical service providers

2.2 %

2.1 %

98.6 % 14.

General merchandise

1.7 %

1.7 %

98.7 % 15.

Furniture

1.6 %

1.7 %

99.5 % 16.

Consumer electronics

1.6 %

1.5 %

100.0 % 17.

Home furnishings

1.6 %

1.6 %

100.0 % 18.

Travel plazas

1.5 %

1.5 %

100.0 % 19.

Drug stores

1.4 %

1.5 %

100.0 % 20.

Bank

1.3 %

1.3 %

100.0 %



Other

7.8 %

8.5 %

98.6 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

98.9 %

Top 10 States



State



% of Total(1)



State



% of Total(1)

1. Texas



17.2 %

6. Georgia



4.3 %

2. Florida



8.9 %

7. Indiana



3.9 %

3. Ohio



5.6 %

8. Tennessee



3.6 %

4. Illinois



5.5 %

9. California



3.4 %

5. North Carolina



4.4 %

10. Virginia



3.3 %



























As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.

(1) $689,364,000 as of June 30, 2021.

(2) $676,538,000 as of June 30, 2020.

(3) Rent collections received as of July 28, 2021, excluding the repayment of amounts previously deferred according to the rent deferral lease amendments.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Property Portfolio

Top 20 Tenants







Properties

% of Total(1) 1. 7-Eleven

139



5.0 % 2. Mister Car Wash

120



4.7 % 3. Camping World

47



4.3 % 4. LA Fitness

30



3.8 % 5. GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)

153



3.3 % 6. Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204



3.2 % 7. AMC Theatre

20



3.0 % 8. Couche Tard (Pantry)

83



2.7 % 9. BJ's Wholesale Club

11



2.5 % 10. Sunoco

59



2.2 % 11. Mavis Tire Express Services

123



2.1 % 12. Main Event

18



1.8 % 13. Frisch's Restaurants

73



1.8 % 14. Fikes (Convenience Stores)

56



1.6 % 15. Chuck E. Cheese's

53



1.6 % 16. Best Buy

16



1.5 % 17. Bob Evans

106



1.5 % 18. Life Time Fitness

3



1.4 % 19. Dave & Buster's

11



1.4 % 20. Ahern Rentals

35



1.4 %

Lease Expirations (2)





% of Total(1)

# of Properties

Gross Leasable Area(3)





% of Total(1)

# of Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(3) 2021

0.9 %

29



410,000



2027

6.5 %

179



2,638,000

2022

4.9 %

115



1,404,000



2028

4.7 %

156



1,178,000

2023

2.7 %

113



1,401,000



2029

3.0 %

74



1,041,000

2024

3.4 %

93



1,455,000



2030

3.7 %

105



1,185,000

2025

6.2 %

197



2,087,000



2031

8.8 %

198



2,966,000

2026

5.6 %

212



2,122,000



Thereafter

49.6 %

1,646



14,070,000







(1) Based on the annual base rent of $689,364,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of June 30, 2021. (2) As of June 30, 2021, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.6 years. (3) Square feet.

National Retail Properties, Inc. Rent Deferral Lease Amendments (in thousands)

The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding recapture payback by quarter of the rent deferral lease amendments executed as of June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands):







Deferred



Scheduled Repayment





Accrual

Basis

Cash

Basis

Total

% of Total



Accrual

Basis

Cash

Basis

Total

% of Total

Cumulative

Total 2020



$ 33,602



$ 18,197



$ 51,799



91.6 %



$ 3,239



$ 20



$ 3,259



5.8 %

5.8 %









































2021 Q1

678



2,018



2,696



4.8 %



10,061



674



10,735



19.0 %

24.8 %

Q2

278



750



1,028



1.8 %



8,601



1,815



10,416



18.4 %

43.2 %

Q3

34



750



784



1.4 %



4,330



1,804



6,134



10.8 %

54.0 %

Q4

—



250



250



0.4 %



2,951



1,804



4,755



8.4 %

62.4 %





990



3,768



4,758



8.4 %



25,943



6,097



32,040



56.6 %

62.4 %









































2022 Q1

—



—



—



—





1,780



2,223



4,003



7.1 %

69.5 %

Q2

—



—



—



—





1,729



2,223



3,952



7.0 %

76.5 %

Q3

—



—



—



—





1,201



2,223



3,424



6.0 %

82.5 %

Q4

—



—



—



—





681



2,223



2,904



5.1 %

87.6 %





—



—



—



—





5,391



8,892



14,283



25.2 %

87.6 %









































2023



—



—



—



—





19



3,092



3,111



5.4 %

93.0 %









































2024



—



—



—



—





—



1,932



1,932



3.5 %

96.5 %









































2025



—



—



—



—





—



1,932



1,932



3.5 %

100.0 %















































$ 34,592



$ 21,965



$ 56,557









$ 34,592



$ 21,965



$ 56,557











