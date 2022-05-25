Second Sexual Harassment & Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Against The Cochran Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shegerian Conniff, a Los-Angeles based employment law firm, announced today the filing of a second multi-count employment related lawsuit against The Cochran Firm, Cochran Firm managing partner Brian Dunn, Dunn Law, and James Oates. The firm was founded by the late Johnnie Cochran.

The lawsuit alleges that Jane Roe, whose name is protected as part of the suit, was hired by The Cochran Firm as a paralegal, and soon after began being sexually harassed by Dunn. As time went on, the harassment became more and more severe, until ultimately Roe felt forced to resign from her position.

This lawsuit is the second suit filed by Shegerian Conniff on behalf of women who experienced similar patterns of sexual harassment by Dunn.

The lawsuit seeks damages for discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual harassment, retaliation for complaining of harassment, violation of labor code 1102.5, wrongful constructive termination of employment, failure to prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Roe is represented by Shegerian Conniff attorneys Heather Conniff, Cortney Shegerian, Levon Derkalousdian and Mary Fitilchyan.

"After filing a suit with serious allegations of sexual harassment, another brave woman came forward with a very similar and concerning pattern of facts against the defendant," said Conniff. "These are incredibly serious allegations, and it takes great courage for these women to seek justice. We encourage all employees to stand up for their legal rights in the workplace, even in face of pressure from superiors."

The full complaint provides much further detail on the serious allegations and can be downloaded at the following link: https://shegerianconniff.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Cochran-Dunn-Complaint-2.pdf

This case is filed in Los Angeles County under case number 22STCV14882.

