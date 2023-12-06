Second Shift Doubles Barnie's Coffee Company Roast Production

News provided by

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company

06 Dec, 2023, 13:55 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company announced today the addition of a second coffee roasting production shift at its 12,000-square-foot plant in Orlando. Barnie's Coffee added the second shift to generate approximately 2,200 bags per day, which doubles the roasted coffee output significantly needed to meet the high demand for our coffees. 

Continue Reading
Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Production & Distribution Center located at Kingspointe Parkway in Orlando, Florida.
Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Production & Distribution Center located at Kingspointe Parkway in Orlando, Florida.

"Even in an extremely competitive marketplace, demand for our coffee and tea products, especially our nationally famous Santa's White Christmas coffee, is strongly combined with the ability to maximize and internalize usage of our high-capacity Dietrich roasting equipment," stated CEO of Barnie's Coffee, Ron Pecora.

In 2023 alone, more than 10 million cups of Santa's White Christmas Coffee were consumed year-round. The total roasted coffee production in 2024 is projected to be more than 500,000 pounds.

Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company, founded in 1980, offers whole bean and ground coffee, plus flavored single serve cups. Next year, six new Limited Time Only flavors will be created and available to sip. Barnie's Coffee plans to bring customer favorites back from the Barnie's vault, too.

In addition to their online store, the 43-year-old company offers products on other online platforms such as Amazon and in select grocery stores like Publix and Winn Dixie throughout the Southeast. Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company has a flagship cafe located in Winter Park, but also operates in collaboration with partnered cafés in the Orlando International Airport Terminal C, the Hitt Library at the University of Central Florida, Stetson University, Rollins College, Seminole County Schools, and the Orlando Science Center. 

About Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company
Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company has become an icon of the coffee industry since 1980. We are known for quality, locally sourced beans from family farms. Barnie's flavored coffees, like Santa's White Christmas, are widely successful year-round. We are proud of our history and have developed a brand with more than 200,000 loyal customers.

To find your flavor, visit www.barniescoffee.com, and follow your sipping amazing coffee roaster on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter 

Media Contact

Shannon Wolfgang
407-404-3190
[email protected]

SOURCE Barnie's Coffee & Tea Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.