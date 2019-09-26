Second-Time Moms are Still a "First-Time" Mom of Two

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Nutrition, makers of Store Brand Infant Formula, in conjunction with OnePoll, released findings today from a nationwide survey* of 2,000 second-time moms that gained insights into the lessons, joys, dilemmas, and worries associated with being a mom of two young children. Although adding one new child to a family may not seem like a giant leap, the "Second-Time Mom" survey discovered most moms (84 percent) reported clear differences between being a mom of one and being a mom of two. While more than half of moms expected that parenting would be harder with two children, only 44 percent found that being a mom of two is more difficult.

The survey also revealed that most moms credit having a second child with a greater sense of confidence as a parent; 48 percent realized it's okay that they "can't do it all." In fact, one in three moms reported worrying less and having less anxiety with baby number two compared with baby number one. On the other hand, nearly half of moms reported financial obligations were more stressful after their second child arrived.

As a result, second-time moms are savvier and more open to cost-saving options. Sixty-three percent of moms reported the biggest lesson from baby number two was knowing you don't need the latest gadget to have a happy baby. In addition, a whopping 71 percent agreed they are more likely to shop for store brands and other lower-cost options for things such as diapers, baby wipes, and infant formula with baby number two.

"Second-time moms are more cost-conscious and feel more confident choosing a store brand infant formula because they realize store brand formula provides the same complete nutrition for baby as the more expensive name brands," said Rallie McAllister, MD, MPH, family physician and co-author of The Mommy MD Guide to Feeding Your Baby Right. "All infant formulas are required to meet the same FDA standards, which means store brand infant formula has the same high quality as the nationally advertised brands and can also save families up to $900 a year."1

The survey also uncovered the top challenges for second-time moms, including splitting attention among children (71 percent), greater emotional demands (54 percent) with double the workload (47 percent), and less sleep (45 percent). Considering the increased demands, it's not surprising that more than half (57 percent) of moms reported less time to relax with baby number two, and 44 percent wish others had told them that self-care would be more important than ever with the arrival another newborn. Taking a bath, exercising, and having a glass of wine ranked highest for the best ways to unwind for some much needed "me time." For moms looking to find the perfect balance of parenting and personal time, using parenting resources is an easy way to help navigate the challenges of caring for more than one child.

"Store Brand Infant Formula wants to act as a resource for all moms," added Dr. McAllister. "That's why it has joined forces with thought leaders in a variety of fields—including health, nutrition, and consumer savings—to develop and maintain helpful and rich content on storebrandformula.com. From parenting-hack videos and tools to articles and a complimentary e-book, the website aims to make the wild ride of parenting just a little bit easier."

Store Brand Infant Formula has also teamed up with Dr. McAllister to create The Mommy MD Guide to Feeding Your Baby Right, which offers more than 300 doctor-approved tips and advice on breastfeeding, formula feeding, table feeding and more. More stats and an infographic from the "Second-Time Mom" survey are available online at www.storebrandformula.com/second-time-mom-survey.

Perrigo Nutrition is the largest manufacturer of Store Brand Infant Formula in the United States. Nationally advertised brands like Enfamil® and Similac®** cost up to 50 percent more money than store brand formulas; these higher priced brands do not offer better quality or nutrition than store brand formulas because all infant formulas sold in the United States must meet the same FDA quality standards.

About Store Brand Infant Formula

Store Brand Infant Formula is manufactured in FDA-inspected facilities in Ohio and Vermont, U.S.A. Dairy ingredients are sourced from leading dairy markets, including the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. Perrigo is also fully compliant with the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Code, which certifies that a supplier's food safety and quality management system complies with this international and domestic food-safety standard. Learn more on the Internet (http://www.storebrandformula.com).

*The Perrigo Nutrition Second-Time Mom survey was conducted between July 18, 2019 – August 5, 2019 among 2,000 nationally representative American moms between the ages of 18 and 65 who currently had a second child in the last five years, using an e-mail invitation and an online survey. Margin of error is +/- 3 percent.

**Enfamil® is a registered trademark of Mead Johnson & Co. Similac® is a registered trademark of Abbott Laboratories. Store brand infant formula is NOT made by or affiliated with Mead Johnson & Co. or Abbott Laboratories.

1Retail prices from September 2019 retail price survey of assorted stores. Actual prices and savings may vary.

