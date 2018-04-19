Second Vionic Shoe Store in Nation Opens at Crocker Park in Westlake, Ohio

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14, 2018, the second Vionic shoe store in the United States opened at Crocker Park in Westlake, OH.

In 2017, the first Vionic shoe store opened in Akron, OH under the Lucky Shoes family. After almost 100 years in business, the shoe experts at Lucky Shoes have expanded its brand again and opened Vionic's second U.S. location in Crocker Park.

Lucky Shoes

Vionic's mission began with the work of renowned Australian podiatrist Phillip Vasyli. A pioneer and innovator in his field, Vasyli treated thousands of patients, ranging from young children to amateur and professional athletes. Now based in California, with more than 30 years of research and development, Vionic provides supportive shoes while offering styles in today's must-have trends.

"Vionic shoes are normally sold in better grade shoe stores and featured on QVC segments, so we're proud to bring the second Vionic shoe store in the country to our neighbors in Crocker Park," states John Luck, President of Lucky Shoes. "Vionic shoe wearers are as loyal as they come. One thing they have in common is the appreciation for the blend of comfort and style the shoes offer. Vionic is infused with orthopedic technology inside the trendiest sandals, slippers, active or casual shoes—all designed to reduce common aches and pains."

The Vionic store at Crocker Park is located at 251 Main St. and is open to the public daily Mon. - Sat. 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sun. 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

A special Grand Opening celebration for Vionic Flip-Flop Day will take place on Sat., June 16 with Vionic on-air personality Liam Bourke appearing at the exclusive meet and greet event at the Vionic Store in Crocker Park. Liam and will receive a premium gift with any Vionic shoe purchase, while supplies last.

"At Vionic, our mission is to create life-changing footwear solutions," says Bourke, Vionic Vice President – Global Multimedia. "I can't wait to see the Crocker Park Vionic Store and spend time with its dynamic customers."

For more information, please visit facebook.com/VionicStorebyLuckyShoes.

About Lucky Shoes: Lucky Shoes is a locally owned and operated family shoe store. Opened in Northeast Ohio in 1919, Lucky Shoes now has locations across Ohio from Cleveland and Akron to Columbus Canton and Cincinnati. The Lucky Shoes family of stores ensures its customers find style, comfort, fit and value. Lucky Shoe stores have a mixture of fresh trends, colors, and the hottest brands, and help customers find the perfect fit for all ages of the family. For more information about Lucky Shoes, please visit LuckyShoes.com or facebook.com/luckyshoesstore.

About Vionic: Founded by Australian podiatrist Phillip Vasyli, Vionic brings together science and style, combining innovative biomechanics with the most coveted trends. With a heritage in foot health and a team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to supportive footwear, offering a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design. Vionic aims to make comfort covetable, by featuring a diverse selection of active styles, boots, heels, sandals, slippers and more.

Contact: Lucky Shoes, Amy Lowry, Marketing Director, 330-836-9542, alowry@luckyshoes.com

