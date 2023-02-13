Second Woman Alleges Improper Sexual Behavior by Frequent TV Advertiser Robert Lovell of HMS

Rogge Dunn Group: Lawsuit alleges a 'false public persona hides the darker truth'

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A second woman has filed a lawsuit claiming improper sexual conduct by Home Marketing Services President and owner Robert Lovell, known for his folksy television ads with the tagline of "bless your heart."

The lawsuit filed in Dallas County by the unidentified woman alleges that Mr. Lovell sexually assaulted her in March 2021 after she made a delivery to his office, then later offered her a job.

The lawsuit details statements Mr. Lovell allegedly made to the woman regarding an unsatisfactory sexual relationship with his wife, as well as admissions of predatory behavior against others, including telling the woman, "I know who I can touch and get away with it."

Mr. Lovell is already facing a civil claim, filed in December 2021, that he fired an unidentified female employee in retaliation for repeatedly declining his demands for sexual acts in the workplace, and for filing a related sexual harassment charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

"Bob Lovell denied that he sexually harassed Jane Doe number one, and now a second woman has come forward who also had to endure his improper advances and has taken legal action," says the attorney for both women, Rogge Dunn of the Rogge Dunn Group in Dallas. "Hopefully, other women and people who have worked for HMS will come forward to reveal what they know about Mr. Lovell."

The lawsuit is Jane Doe #2 v. Robert Lovell and Home Marketing Services, Cause No. CC-23-00806-B in County Court at Law No. 2 in Dallas County.

